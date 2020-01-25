A video, which has the Internet in shock, shows a 27-year-old woman who falls from an apartment on the ninth floor. Surprisingly, she gets up alone and leaves the site.

As seen in the CCTV images, the woman fell on a pile of snow and after a few seconds of her fall, she can be seen standing and moving away from the scene of the incident.

The 32-second video clip, which has been viewed more than 10,000 times, so far on the Twitter microblogging site, left users in shock.

Быстрый спуск с 9го этажа на первый через окно и ни одного перелома. Женщина приземлилась в сугроб, отряхнулась и пошла по своим делам. Сейчас правда она в реанимации с ушибами внутренних органов pic.twitter.com/9dPFjUYFQp

Not surprisingly, people called it survival no less than a miracle. One user said: “Mercy of God … Lady with luck.”

Mercy of God … Lucky lady.

Other users also echoed the same feeling:

This is Lord Shiva (Mrutyunjaya) in action … Only he can prevent imminent death … He has given away his life avoiding his death … She should be grateful from now on and make good use of her life 🙏

Amazing

As of now, the 27-year-old woman is in the intensive care unit of the Nizhnevartovsk District Hospital. Doctors, as reported by the local news website rt.com, have said the patient’s condition is serious, but fortunately it is not fatal.

The report also states that the authorities involved are investigating the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

