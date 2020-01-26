A video swept the Internet through a storm after a lazy bear scared a tiger in Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

In the clip, which has been shared on the Twitter microblogging site by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, you can see a lazy black bear scare away a tiger without a hint of fear.

Nethwani, whose tweet has so far received more than 700 retweets, captioned the video as: “This video captures an unexpected # clash between #Tiger and Sloth Bear in the @ranthamborepark of # Rajasthan. Just when the tiger seems to dominate the unconscious lazy bear , Jump on the tiger and scare him! #Wildlife is full of wonders and surprises. @ParveenKaswan @WWFINDIA “.

– Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) January 21, 2020

The clip of one minute and 22 seconds, which has been seen more than 35 thousand times, has Twitteratis praising the lazy.

A user while responding to the tweet said: “1. Sloth Bear really doesn’t want to face it, but he had to face the tigers. 2. He gets taller than the tigers to scare them away. 3. He doesn’t show that he is back, as as much as possible … initially he walks back … 4. When his back is exposed, he runs as fast as he can … The morale of wildlife. ”

1. Sloth Bear really doesn’t want to confront, but he had to face the tigers. It gets taller than the tigers to expel them3. It does not show that he has returned, as far as possible … initially backs off … 4. When the back is exposed, it runs as fast as possible … The morale of wildlife …

– Dr.Deepak Arkalgud (@DArkalgud) January 22, 2020

The majority of users, who reacted to the video were also full of praise:

Incredible … unperturbed by the presence of 2 tigers! pic.twitter.com/K53CDpXbkU

– kamal (@Kamaalsharma) January 21, 2020

Tigers “will” take this into account the next time they hunt

– sandy (@ sandy61974399) January 21, 2020

I love bears 😍

– Jyoti Ahuja (@jyohuja) January 22, 2020

