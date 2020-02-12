Look: the dancer continues to act after he has fallen from a 15-ft pole and posts a photo after an operation

Genea Sky performed a stunt in the XTC cabaret in Dallas when she lost her grip and slumped to the dance floor.

Pole dancing takes a lot of effort and hard work. Although the technique requires attention and the right technique, any blunder can cause noticeable damage to the body. A dancer in Dallas, USA, demonstrated the dedication and professionalism that requires pole dancing.

Genea Sky performed a stunt in the XTC cabaret in Dallas when she lost her grip and slumped to the dance floor. The act was recorded by various gifts in the club and shared on social media.

This is my first str * p club experience, I really hope she is okay 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fA4Tu1mePL

– x (@xvreae) February 9, 2020

What caught the attention of netizens was how Genea got up after the hard fall from a height of 15 feet and continued to dance.

In another tone, the girl showed AWFFFF pic.twitter.com/GT7H0SvXUj

– x (@xvreae) February 9, 2020

Reportedly, the dancer broke her jaw, suffered broken teeth and sprained only as a result of the accident.

The exotic dancer was operated on for her injuries and shared an update of her recovery on Instagram.

Genea wrote that her jaw was wired and the fact that she had never thought that so many people would stand behind her in a “situation like this”. She expressed her gratitude to everyone who has expanded the support.

The CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., who owns the club, told TMZ news portal that they are in no way responsible for the incident and they did not ask her to make the climb.

Eric Langan, the CEO, added that the club wanted to help Genea financially. A Gofundme account has also been opened for its medical expenses.

The account has already collected $ 34,689, while the target was only $ 20,000.

