Look: rubbing Down’s Spaghetti baby on his stomach breaks the internet

An excited mother, Emma Ayers, captured the wonderful moment when her 12-month-old spaghetti Bolognese dinner smothered over his stomach.

Emma’s little munchkin, Albie Dunville, who has Down syndrome, was fed with a tube the first five months after his birth and has now become an instant internet hit after the video became viral.

Emma had shared the clip with the Positive About Down Syndrome charity community that supports her and her husband Adam since Albie’s diagnosis.

In the images posted by the non-profit organization on Facebook, Albie gives an enormous playful radius while Adam is heard saying: “Oh my god, what did you let him do there?”

The 30-year-old mother, who couldn’t stop chuckling, said she let the toddler continue because it was “too late” to stop the mud.

She revealed that Albie was encouraged to play with food as part of his progress, but the family had never witnessed that he was spreading food on himself.

Albie’s parents are completely surprised by all the positive responses they have received to the recording.

Emma told BBC: “Everyone comments on what a cute baby he is, no one has said the words ‘Down syndrome’, they have not judged. If someone in the same situation as us can see and not see it something else”.

Albie will appear in a book published by Positive about Down syndrome, plotted to defy opinions, disprove myths and show the world the reality of having a child with Down’s syndrome.

