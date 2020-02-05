Look: Leopard pulls meat out of the mouth of the sleeping crocodile and leaves the internet in shock

In Luangwa National Park in Zambia, Africa, the leopard was casually seen and approached the sleeping crocodile and then knocked on the reptile with its paw.

In a shocking viral incident, a leopard meat is pulled from the mouth of a crocodile.

In Luangwa National Park in Zambia, Africa, the leopard was casually seen and approached the sleeping crocodile and then knocked on the reptile with its paw. He finally pulled out a piece of meat and then ran away.

After a while it returned to get more meat from the mouth of the reptile. But this time, while the big cat tried to pull it off, the sleeping animal opened one of its eyes, without attacking or damaging the leopard.

The lucky cat, who undoubtedly risked his life, ran away with a considerable piece of meat.

The video, which is one minute and 20 seconds long, was recorded at night by the famous nature film maker Nicole Dangoor. Nicole further described the video as: “This leopard knows what it wants and does not hesitate to take cheeky food straight from the mouth of a crocodile!”

According to a New York Post report, Nicole said he was a little scared by the way the leopard approached the crocodile, but that’s how nature works and the animals know what they are doing.

