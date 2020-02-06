Look inside the pages of The Rise of Kylo Ren # 3

It arrives in just under a week, the third issue of the well-received The Rise of Kylo Ren, and StarWars.com give us an insight into the story of how Ben Solo became the tyrannical Kylo Ren.

Ben Solo has taken its first step into a larger world … from the dark side.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s The Rise of Kylo Ren # 3, the penultimate number of Marvel’s hit mini series, the troubled Force cyclist finally finds the Knights of Ren. But joining the rogue group will not be that easy.

View the example below and search Wednesday, February 12 for The Rise of Kylo Ren # 3, by writer Charles Soule and artist Will Sliney, with a cover by Clayton Crain.

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren

English (publication language)

112 pages – 05/12/2020 (Publication date) – Marvel (Publisher)

