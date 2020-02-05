Look: Elephant drives the locals away while they try to save her calf that is stuck between boulders

The rescuers did not give up and continued to struggle to save the young elephant and eventually succeeded.



Video grab.

(Credit: Twitter / ANI)

In a recent incident in Assam, an elephant calf had been trapped between two huge boulders in the Morigaon district and the local population and forest workers had to hurry for rescue operations.

However, the operation turned out to be quite complicated and dangerous.

When the rescuers came together to save the calf, the mother elephant, walking around in the neighborhood, chased them away, preventing them from getting close to her baby.

The rescuers did not give up and continued to struggle to save the young elephant and eventually succeeded.

According to the video shared by ANI, rescuers used ropes to put the elephant calf between the two rocks.

The video from 1 minute to 35 seconds shows the rescuers who come together to save the elephant calf with the help of ropes. The calf appears to be scared and is seen to make efforts by moving vigorously to come out after being stuck.

#WATCH Assam: Forest workers and locals have rescued an elephant calf stuck among rocks in Morigaon. One person was injured after the calf’s mother reached the people present and drove them away. (Source – Forest Department) (02.02.20) pic.twitter.com/FDRH2WYWdM

– ANI (@ANI) 3 February 2020

While saving the elephant calf, one of the rescuers also sustained minor injuries.

Since it was shared, the video quickly became viral. It has received nearly 10,000 views. A number of people took part in the comment section to respond to the video, many called it an “excellent attempt.”

