Look at Diplo Spin The Big Wheel on the price is right

The price is right spice things up for music week with very special guest appearances – and Diplo was one of the most recent candidates!

It turns out that Diplo is actually the host Drew CareyIs the favorite DJ, so he was super excited to have him on the show. Diplo decided to return the favor by swinging a personalized shirt that read in bold type: DREW CAREY IS MY FAVORITE DJ. He completed the festive look with jeans and a cowboy hat.

Diplo spun the big wheel (and lost), shouted his mother, father and chickens, and was a good sport.

HAIM, Anderson .Paak, Meghan Trainor, Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy and Patrick Stump have also appeared on the show.

Watch the fifteen minutes of Diplo glory below and watch more footage here.

Diplo on the price is right

Fun fact: @DrewFromTV is @ diplo’s favorite DJ. 😉 Don’t miss this star today on #PriceIsRight! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1MRoQxAyZa

– The price is right (@PriceIsRight) January 23, 2020

. @ diplo against @DrewFromTV driving. Who will win? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EFU4aThLDd

– The price is right (@PriceIsRight) January 23, 2020