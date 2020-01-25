After the video of a woman swallowing bat wings came out of the Internet in shock, another video in which you can see an Asian man eating a live baby baby has shaken Internet users.

In a video, you can see that a man is sitting in front of a plate of baby mice with tomato slices placed on the perimeter of the plate. According to the 30-second clip, the man can be seen picking up the live mice with a pair of chopsticks, after which he dips it in a yellow sauce and eats it. This occurs amid widespread panic about the deadly Coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a seafood market that sells snakes, bats, poultry and other farm animals in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The video, which has been viewed more than a million times, has left Twitter absolutely disgusted and angry.

@BBCWorld @CNN @shujamtaro @SolomonYue @HawleyMO @BorisJohnson @lukedepulford @ DanGarrett97 @SenRickScott @swsjoerdsma @aaronMCN @tommycheungsy I can’t believe these photos. In this civilized society, we eat newborn mouse Scared me intolerable. #chinazi #WuhanCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/89Gc3fJafP

– Free with Hong Kong (@sauwingso) January 22, 2020

The user, who shared the video, subtitled it as: “I can’t believe these photos. In this civilized society, we eat newborn mouse Scared me intolerable. #chinazi #WuhanCoronavirus ”

Not surprisingly, most of the comments in the post are of disgust and anger:

You know what they say, “You are what you eat” Or, in this case, it is a true karma that those who eat bats, mice and civets are attacked by the viruses that carry wild lives. Except the poor of the other innocent nations that perished as collateral damage # WuhanCoronavirus

– Eren Yeager (@ ErenYea95446295) January 23, 2020

Oh … there is no view!

– ALee (@ ALee32372905) January 23, 2020

While I respect the culture of different places, it is definitely unacceptable to continue consuming bats (and other wild species) knowing that they are the natural reservoir of deadly viruses such as SARS and Ebola. # CCPChina’s lack of public health awareness is really worrying. pic.twitter.com/c81Up4N7zV

– Tom.T (@ TomT88696910) January 22, 2020

– AddOilHK (@ AddOilHkers19) January 23, 2020

As of now, the date and place where the video was recorded are unknown. However, this is not the first time that such a raw video appears.

Recently, a video of a woman consuming bat wings in China had upset Internet users.

