Lonzo Ball feeds Zion Williamson for incredible alley-oop slam

Derick E. Hingle-VS TODAY Sport

The New Orleans Pelicans duo of Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson will dominate in the coming years. The pair showed why on Thursday evening by connecting for an incredible rose-up strike right in the face of a defender.

New Orleans has dominated the Chicago Bulls all night and it only went on in the fourth quarter. When Ball saw Zion make a small separation, he threw the straight over the outstretched hand of the Bulls’ player and Zion snatched it and then threw it down for the emphatic jam.

This is not the first time the pair has connected for an absurd alley. Although they only played a few games together in the regular season, Ball and Zion already show the kind of connection that experienced teammates usually have. It is unbelievable to see how the couple of highlights play that way, every night seems so routine.

If Brandon Ingram can come back healthy after an ankle sprain, the Peloans’ trio is almost unstoppable in the second half of the season. Fans in New Orleans can look forward to more stunning dunks from Zion and Jaxson Hayes in the coming weeks and years.