Longtime PBS news anchor Jim Lehrer is dead at 85 | news

(CNN) – Jim Lehrer, legendary debate host and former presenter for NewsHour, passed away on Thursday. He was 85 years old.

Teacher’s death was announced by his long-time network home, PBS, where he co-founded the “NewsHour” in 1975.

PBS said that the teacher died “peacefully at home while sleeping” and has given no further information about the cause of death.

Teacher anchored “NewsHour”, the flagship news broadcast on public television in the United States, for 36 years. He retired in 2011.

His anchor desk successor, Judy Woodruff, said in a statement on Thursday: “I am broken because I lost someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor for me, and someone whose friendship I have valued for decades. I have seen it as the benchmark for fair, reviewing and thoughtful journalism and know countless others who feel the same way. “

Teacher held the record for moderating presidential debates: he led twelve general election debates, “more than anyone else in US history,” noted PBS.

Teacher appeared in CNN’s Reliable Sources in December and discussed the importance of “old-fashioned journalistic values” in a time of division in American politics and a time of revolution in the media.

Teacher also considered his reporting on past impeachment proceedings. He and Robert MacNeil led the PBS coverage of the Senate Watergate Hearings, which led to the creation of the NewsHour program.

Teachers said in December that President Trump’s impeachment is likely to have an “even bigger audience” than Clinton’s impeachment or Nixon’s resignation, but most Americans “use their own prism to see it,” from Fox to PBS.

“They don’t gather around the television to watch it like we did in 1973, 1974,” and “later with Clinton. We don’t do that anymore,” he said. “We’ll probably never do it again.”