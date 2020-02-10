Longjan: What will the late senator of the plateau remember – Buhari, Omo-Agege

President Muhammadu Buhari said Senator Ignatius Longjan, who represented Plateau South, will be remembered for his contributions to peace and stability in the state.

DAILY POST reports Longjan died in a Turkish hospital after suffering from an unknown illness.

President Buhari expresses his condolences to the National Assembly, the government and the people of Plateau State.

Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant, sent the Nigerian leader’s message in a statement Monday.

“The President regrets the Senator’s family, friends, and political staff,” it said.

“He served the state as deputy governor from 2011 to 2015 and had served the country as a professional diplomat for many years.”

Buhari noted that the legislature was steadfast, loyal, and diligent in serving the country.

Buhar continued to pray that Almighty God may save the soul of the dead.

Similarly, Senate Vice President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege described the late Longjan as a man who lived a productive life, with full loyalty and loyalty to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a statement from his special media and public relations advisor, Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja on Monday, Senator Omo-Agege expressed regret that the development occurred so soon after the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who represented the Imo North senate district, in December last year.

“We mourn the deputy chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Senator Longjan. a loyal ally who represented his people with a strong commitment to the populist ideology of the APC.

“I would like to thank members of the Senator Longjan family and the good people of the Senate District Plateau Süd for the transition from a very experienced and very patriotic citizen.

“Thanks to hard work and conscientious representation, Senator Longjan rose to the top of the political ladder and became chief of staff at Government House Jos from June 1, 2007 to May 29, 2011 and deputy governor of Plateau State from May 29, 2011 to May 29, 2011. , 2015.

“In recognition of his nationalist stance, the federal government appointed him chairman of the board of governors of the National Institute for Political and Strategy Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos, in 2019, and then his people elected him to the senator.

“I pray that Almighty God will give his soul eternal rest and comfort the family he left behind,” said Omo-Agege.