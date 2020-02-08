Long time season ticket holders brace themselves for increases after Chiefs Super Bowl wins Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans looking for seasonal passes next year at Arrowhead may want to start saving now.

After a championship year, both single-game and season ticket prices go up for fans of the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the price for many single-game tickets climbed by 10 percent, many season ticket holders noticed that their costs increased by as much as 25-30 percent.

Truck driver and Chiefs fan Kenny Johnson said that when he is not behind a wheel, he wants to be with Arrowhead to see that Mahomes magic at every home game.

Johnson said he was in the stadium year after year, enjoying the surroundings at Arrowhead while encouraging his team.

“It’s great. This is what Chiefs fans have always been waiting for,” he said about the Super Bowl-winning campaign that has just been completed.

Johnson has been a season ticket holder for 3 years and he expected a bit of an increase after a championship season. While his tickets for next year went from $ 3,000 to $ 3,250, he says the extra money is worth it, especially if the Chiefs can repeat their success.

“The entertainment value is above that. It’s so exciting to see, “he said. “As a season ticket holder, it actually saves you money in the late season.”

The exaggerated road driver said he was following the team all the way to Miami this year and said watching them in another Super Bowl would be prohibitive.

“It’s amazing that it took so long to get there, but it’s great to be here once,” he told KCTV5 news.

Fans of Chiefs are actually pretty good when it comes to ticket prices and buying season tickets, especially when compared to what fans of other teams experience.

The number of visitors has fallen across the entire NFL, but seasonal tickets can still be difficult to obtain. Chiefs fans still enjoy average prices and no season ticket waiting list, but in other NFL markets, waiting can take years.

Green Bay fans are waiting for 30 years and more than 130,000 fans in line for seasonal tickets, making it common to put babies on the list as soon as they are born. The New Orleans Saints have a waiting list of around 100,000 and the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos both have more than 80,000 fans waiting for their chance to get season tickets

Jan City Carbajo, the super fan of Kansas City and her husband Tom, know that the victory of the Chiefs Super Bowl will generate more demand for tickets.

“More people are going on the bandwagon and going to the game,” said the retired business teacher and recent inductee at the Ford Hall of Fans.

Together with her husband, the ‘Chiefs Puppet Lady’ has been a season ticket holder for more than 30 years and the price they have paid has always remained fairly stable.

The couple expected an increase for next season and said the 10 percent jump is the largest year-on-year increase, remember. For the Carbajos, however, it is worth the extra money if the team also receives a blow.

“I think we are exactly there and our product is pretty good right now,” said Tom.

“It now ranks us there with the better teams,” Janel added, with one determination. “If I have to pay for my dolls to get in, it’s a different story, but they don’t take up much space.”

