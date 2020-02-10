Long-time GE bear says Larry Culp “saved” the legendary company

General Electric experienced a do-or-die at the end of 2018. The financial markets were in chaos. Recession fears roared. And GE’s share price dropped to an unimaginably low level.

Larry Culp, the highly regarded outsider hired to repair GE, acted with urgency to end the crisis that the famous light bulb and jet engine manufacturer was facing. Culp, once dubbed the “revered industry CEO god”, went quickly to raise money by selling everything that wasn’t uncommon and lowering the dividend to one cent.

The steps worked: Culp has revived the trust that the company has been missing for years.

Supported by a resurgent economy and a foamy stock market, GE has become one of Wall Street’s biggest comeback kids. The share price doubled from its lows at the end of 2018. GE closed Friday’s highest since October 2018, the month Culp took over. And there is no longer any gnawing suspicion that the company could face serious financial problems.

Now even some of GE’s most determined critics throw in the towel and praise Culp.

“General Electric needed to restore trust. And Larry Culp did that to his advantage, ”said John Inch, senior analyst at Gordon Haskett Research Advisors. “He saved the company.”

Inch, a former analyst from Deutsche Bank, is certainly one of the largest GE bears on Wall Street. Back in May 2017, when GE was trading near $ 30, Inch gave the stock a rare sell rating. GE’s stock would drop below $ 7 two and a half years later.

Even after Culp was hired, Inch advised his customers to stay away from GE. But that has finally changed. Inch upgraded GE from “underperform” to “hold” on Friday, raising its price target from $ 7 to $ 11.

The upgrade is a milestone for GE as it reflects the company’s highly competitive efforts to regain support from analysts who have gone through more than a decade of horrific performance and questionable decision-making.

“Beat-and-raise-history”

This support has arrived because GE no longer routinely meets Wall Street expectations. Instead, Culp-led GE constantly exceeds estimates and improves its outlook, also in terms of the crucial metric of cash flow. This happened again at the end of January when GE reported optimistic results with the stock up 10%.

“He turned it into a beat-and-raise story,” said Inch.

Inch is in no way in favor of GE. In his report, Inch said that GE’s businesses overall are not “particularly inspiring” and still face headwinds, including “oversized” debt, “poor” earnings quality, and “aggressive” accounting.

“It’s certainly not a buy because I don’t believe in future earnings. You have a lot of problems,” he said, adding that GE’s stock is likely to fall again.

However, Inch has acknowledged that these issues are no longer a serious threat to GE. And the lows in GE’s stock are likely to have occurred.

The company continues to face challenges. The electricity business is terribly exposed to fossil fuels (coal and natural gas) at a time when solar and wind power are picking up speed. GE’s aerospace division faces headwinds from the Boeing 737 Max crisis. And GE Capital is still burning cash in connection with its long-term insurance business. Not to mention GE’s pension deficit, a problem compounded by low interest rates.

Aid from the Fed

That is why GE has not convinced all critics.

JPMorgan Chase analyst C. Stephen Tusa remains underweight GE.

Tusa was unimpressed by GE’s recent leap in results and told the customer in a report: “We don’t see too great a distance from our view of the basics on site.” In other words, the same old GE.

Even so, given the surge in inventory and Inch’s upgrade, it is suddenly a lonely position to be bearish towards GE.

The GE turnaround is not just about Culp’s confident attitude. The famous company was helped by alleviating economic fears and a sea of ​​easy money from the central banks, which in turn supported stocks, especially high-risk ones.

“He saved the company, but he got a lot of help from the economy and the Federal Reserve,” said Inch. “If we had entered a recession, it could have been a completely different story.”

But the recession never happened. And that gave Culp just enough time to stop bleeding from one of the big American companies.