Long-time CNBC employee Michelle Caruso-Cabrera runs against AOC

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former longtime CNBC correspondent and presenter, has filed a lawsuit against Phenom Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to a report to the Federal Election Commission.

“I am the daughter and granddaughter of working class Italian and Cuban immigrants,” Caruso-Cabrera said in a statement to CNBC. “I am so happy to have had such a wonderful career and I want everyone to have the opportunity I have had, so I run.”

Caruso-Cabrera would run as a democrat to the right of Ocasio-Cortez, who has described herself as a “democratic socialist” and supports Senator Bernie Sanders in the presidential election.

In Caruso-Cabrera’s book, “You Know I’m Right: More Wealth, Less Government,” Caruso-Cabrera revealed her vision of limited government and explained why Ronald Reagan was her favorite president. (The guide to the book was written by President Trump’s National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow.) She is a member of the board of directors of the financial services company Beneficient.

Caruso-Cabrera worked for CNBC for more than 20 years as a co-anchor for “Power Lunch” and as an international correspondent for the network before leaving the network in 2018 to make a contribution. Its last broadcast day was February 7, according to a CNBC spokesman.

About a dozen candidates have applied to run for the seat, which spans parts of the Bronx and Queens, although Ocasio-Cortez will be hard to beat.

Ocasio-Cortez achieved star status in the Democratic Party after her shocking victory in 2018 over Rep. Joseph Crowley, a party leader in New York City and a member of the House Democratic leadership. The congresswoman has become a prominent advocate for single-paying healthcare, is a co-author of Green New Deal legislation, and has raised more than $ 5.3 million last year. She gave Sanders her coveted support and campaigned for his presidential campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Representatives of Ocasio-Cortez and Caruso-Cabrera did not respond to a request for comment.