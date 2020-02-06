“Long hair, earmuffs, sensitivity have been accepted by men, but …”

While gender fluency is a topic widely discussed today, writer, comedian and lyricist Varun Grover did a social experiment on his Instagram profile. The actor in a series of publications was seen using nail paint. Varun shared his experience and how he received the love of women and men did not accept his move.

In the various images he published, Varun was seen using bright, vibrant green colored nails. He was seen playing with his pet and also doing his job with color. Publications received love from women, but men were not receptive enough.

Varun Grover in violent reaction after using nail paint: “Long hair, tacks, sensitivity have been accepted by men, but …”

Speaking about his experience, he wrote: “Then, following the answers, we need to talk about nail painting. There have been many lovely comments and encouragement, mainly from women. And a small but significant number of men (mostly) unbelievers. And my answer to why is quite simple. “

He added: “Nail painting makes my hands look beautiful and colorful with a minimum of effort. I’m surprised why more people don’t use it. Bonus: you can smell the nail polish remover every ten days, if you like that kind of thing. And I come from the same world of conditioning as everyone here, but now when I think about it. It feels strange that a simple act of putting color on your nails can be considered so generous and scandalous. I’ve also had a couple of really ugly homophobic responses about it, but I haven’t shared them here. ”

Being Varun, Varun has a fairly intellectual conclusion of the entire episode, as he expressed while the earrings, long hair have crossed the line and received male validation, nail painting is still on the edges.

“Most people want to know why nail painting tells me that this is one of the last frontiers of masculinity. Long hair, earmuffs, sensitivity have been accepted by men as unisex, but the painting of nails still crosses a line, “he wrote.

