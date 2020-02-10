Long-distance desert that drives the revolution of the electric car

Slim and futuristic Formula E cars move from zero to 60 in just 2.8 seconds through cityscapes around the world at a speed of over 170 mph.

When electricity is the key “E” of Formula E, the car is powered by a 200-kilowatt McLaren Applied battery on the track.

Last month the Formula E circus for the Santiago ePrix was in South America – the city was the noisy metropolis for Chile’s Formula E races for three years in a row. The deserted Atacama Desert is located seven hundred miles north of the capital. Here is the source that supports the power of Formula E.

salt works

The sun burns and punishes the landscape here, where the annual rainfall hardly measures a few millimeters

This may seem sterile, but it is also home to one of the most valuable and important minerals for modern life: lithium.

This substance is important because it enables energy to be stored in rechargeable batteries used in homes, laptops, electric wheelchairs, solar panels, and electric vehicles.

Chile has a lot of lithium. The South American country was referred to as “Saudi Arabia” of lithium due to its rich salt deposits.

According to the Chilean government, Chile has about 48% of the world’s lithium reserves – almost all of them are located in the salt flats of the Atacama Desert. The South American country is also responsible for the production of 19% of global lithium production, according to the US Geological Survey.

The American mining company Albemarle pays the local Chilean government for the production of lithium in the salt mines. The salt works they control could produce enough lithium to build 1.2 million electric cars annually.

The process

High levels of lithium can be found in a brine pumped 30 meters below the surface of the desert floor.

The brine is “precipitated” in a number of artificial lakes – a process in which water evaporates and secondary minerals are extracted from the brine within 18 months.

For Albemarle, the extracted initial solution is about 0.2% lithium, but at the end of the process 6%.

The company then transports its lithium concentrate to a refinery in Antofagasta, a city 170 miles west of the desert.

From there, contaminants are removed before the concentrate is dried and then ground to a fine white powder.

It is a process that is not without controversy. The company took a close look at the artificial lakes and the evaporation of water.

Because water supplies are critically limited, the region’s natives fear that the water supply required for lithium production – up to half a million gallons per ton – could limit this supply.

Mining in the Salar de Atacama uses 65% of the region’s water.

“We’re evaporating water, and we’ve received criticism,” said Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, who heads Albemarle operations in Chile, to CNN’s supercharged host Nicki Shields.

“The water we evaporate is about 4,000 liters, which is equivalent to a Tesla 3.

“That’s about 250 grams of beef, coffee beans for 30 cups of coffee and about half a pair of jeans.”

Even if this could be the case, the water used to manufacture these goods does not have to be pumped into the desert from another location.

Extends the life of the battery

Lenny-Pessagno emphasized that lithium batteries can have a “very long” lifespan despite the regional impact.

“The nice thing about the Tesla 3 battery for electric vehicles is that it lasts 10 years and will have a second life as a secondary storage,” she said.

“A house with solar panels can store this energy in such a way that it still has energy at night. And then it is actually recycled. “

Research is underway at the University of Chile to extend the life of a lithium battery.

“We’re talking about the life of the battery itself (instead of the life of lithium) on the order of 1,000 cycles (charged and discharged). This is part of our research that tries to change the chemistry so that the battery lasts longer. Marcos Orchard, professor of electrical engineering, told CNN.

The effects of this research can already be felt in Formula E. In the first four seasons of the championship, drivers had to switch to another car in the middle of the race due to a lack of battery power.

Since 2018 and the introduction of the Gen2 racing car model, cars have been able to drive throughout the race.

FIA President Jean Todt recently praised the progress that sport has already made and the impact it may have on society.

“When you consider that we started with two cars to end a race and we can do it with just one after five years, that’s excellent because we can show that motorsport is not just a show, but also one Laboratory is.

“We don’t want a car that looks like Formula 1 or Formula 2 – we want a car that is way ahead.”

Mexico City is the next race on the Formula E calendar on February 15, and Todt wants the sport to keep growing.

“I’ve always said that Formula E is the category that must have a vision for the future,” he said.

“Some people ask if it could be a Formula 1 competitor, but it’s completely different – it’s in a class of its own.”