London Trader Paras Shah suspended after being caught stealing sandwiches from the office canteen

Stealing food from the workplace is clearly not a good practice, but it appears that a senior banker could not really help himself from the act and was subsequently suspended after stealing sandwiches from the staff canteen at his workplace.

The 31-year-old director, Paras Shah, was suspended last month after Citigroup was head of high-yield bond trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, after Dailya received the report.

A Financial Times report revealed that Paras Shah was suspended after a number of allegations against him that he stole food from Citigroup headquarters in East London.

Shah, who is skilled in securities, trading and risk management, was suspended just weeks before senior staff in Citi would receive their annual bonuses, the report revealed.

Paras Shah’s profile on the Linkedin profile says he joined HSBC’s Sterling Credit Trading after graduating in Economics from the University of Bath. He worked there before he moved to Citi, after about seven years at HSBC.

Shah was promoted to Citi in just two months and became head of high-yield credit trading in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the report said.

Daily Mail, however, has revealed that Shah is not the first banker in a soup for questionable practices.

According to the report, Mizuho Bank had deported a London banker in 2016 in 2016 after he stole part of the bicycle from a colleague of 5 pounds.

