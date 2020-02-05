London Fashion Week: five sustainable fashion influencers to follow on Instagram

London Fashion Week sees the most respected designers in the British fashion industry come together to debut their latest collections in shows attended by editors, buyers, models and, of course, influencers.

Thanks to the arrival of social media, what was once an exchange opportunity has become a content feeder, with contemporary fashion week participants showing our Instagram feeds with runway shots and backstage videos – the # LFW tag now has more than 2 million messages.

But what you see on your feed depends heavily on who you follow, and as the British Fashion Council continues to strive for a more sustainable future, fashion fans are looking for more environmentally-friendly ways with industry – including the following influencers advocating slow fashion .

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

By carefully managing your Instagram feed for LFW, you can ensure that you learn just as much about small sustainable labels as you do about established brands in the higher regions of the industry.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/12 Isaac Saqib and Nasheli Ortiz-Gonzalez

Isaac is a Pakistani-American fashion designer who is behind the Mercy & Mankind brand. Nasheli is from Puerto Rico and is departmental director and associate professor of Fashion Design at Moore College of Art & Design. She has also worked with Beyoncé.

Netflix

2/12 Angel Chen and Minju Kim

Angel is a designer based in China who has a fashion brand of the same name that combines Western and Eastern aesthetics. Minju is a Korean designer who specializes in contemporary women’s clothing.

Lara Solanki / Netflix

3/12 Farai Simoyi Agbede

Farai is a designer born in Zimbabwe and raised in Brooklyn who runs a contemporary women’s label called The Narativ.

Lara Solanki / Netflix

4/12 Daniel Fletcher

Daniel is a London-based designer who studied at Central Saint Martins. He is the founder of a brand of the same name, DANIEL w. FLETCHER, and works as the artistic leader of Menswear for the cult Itlalian brand Fiorucci.

Adam Rose / Netflix

5/12 Kianga “KiKi” Peterson

Kiki is a designer based in New York City who has launched the American hip-hop clothing brand Fubu.

Lara Solanki / Netflix

6/12 Carli Pearson

Carli is a UK-based designer and founder and creative director of CIMONE, an inclusive ready-to-wear brand. She studied at Central Saint Martins in London.

Lara Solanki / Netflix

7/12 Julian Woodhouse

Julian is a former army sergeant and model. He is now the CEO of the streetwear label Woodhouse Army.

Netflix

8/12 Ashton Hirota and Marco Morante

Ashton is a Los Angeles-based designer who focuses on avant-garde streetwear. Marco is also based in Los Angeles and has its own label called Marco Marco. He has also dressed various celebrities, including Rita Ora and Fergie.

Lara Solanki / Netflix

9/12 Angelo Cruciani and Charles Lu

Angelo is a designer based in Italy who runs the Yezael label, which focuses on contemporary streetwear. Charles is from Canada and used to work as creative director of Arushi Couture, a Dubai evening wear label.

Netflix

10/12 Lorena Saravia Butcher and Narresh Kukreja

Lorena is a designer based in Mexico City who has worked and collaborated with fashion brands such as Bread and Butter Barcelona, ​​G-Star Raw and the famous Mexican designer Macario Jiménez. Narresh is the co-founder of the Indian label Shivan and Narresh.

Netflix

11/12 Adolfo Sanchez and Claire Davis

Adolfo is a Mexican-American designer based in Los Angeles. He specializes in the design of ready-made clothing, evening wear and bridal wear. Claire is a UK-based designer who has created an environmentally aware label called Hanger Inc.

Netflix

12/12 Hayley Scanlan

Hayley is a Scottish award-winning designer and founder of the women’s label H.S. Her clothing is a firm favorite among British female pop stars, including Jessie J, Pixie Lott and Little Mix.

Netflix

1/12 Isaac Saqib and Nasheli Ortiz-Gonzalez

Isaac is a Pakistani-American fashion designer who is behind the Mercy & Mankind brand. Nasheli is from Puerto Rico and is departmental director and associate professor of Fashion Design at Moore College of Art & Design. She has also worked with Beyoncé.

Netflix

2/12 Angel Chen and Minju Kim

Angel is a designer based in China who has a fashion brand of the same name that combines Western and Eastern aesthetics. Minju is a Korean designer who specializes in contemporary women’s clothing.

Lara Solanki / Netflix

3/12 Farai Simoyi Agbede

Farai is a designer born in Zimbabwe and raised in Brooklyn who runs a contemporary women’s label called The Narativ.

Lara Solanki / Netflix

4/12 Daniel Fletcher

Daniel is a London-based designer who studied at Central Saint Martins. He is the founder of a brand of the same name, DANIEL w. FLETCHER, and works as the artistic leader of Menswear for the cult Itlalian brand Fiorucci.

Adam Rose / Netflix

5/12 Kianga “KiKi” Peterson

Kiki is a designer based in New York City who has launched the American hip-hop clothing brand Fubu.

Lara Solanki / Netflix

6/12 Carli Pearson

Carli is a UK-based designer and founder and creative director of CIMONE, an inclusive ready-to-wear brand. She studied at Central Saint Martins in London.

Lara Solanki / Netflix

7/12 Julian Woodhouse

Julian is a former army sergeant and model. He is now the CEO of the streetwear label Woodhouse Army.

Netflix

8/12 Ashton Hirota and Marco Morante

Ashton is a Los Angeles-based designer who focuses on avant-garde streetwear. Marco is also based in Los Angeles and has its own label called Marco Marco. He has also dressed various celebrities, including Rita Ora and Fergie.

Lara Solanki / Netflix

9/12 Angelo Cruciani and Charles Lu

Angelo is a designer based in Italy who runs the Yezael label, which focuses on contemporary streetwear. Charles is from Canada and used to work as creative director of Arushi Couture, a Dubai evening wear label.

Netflix

10/12 Lorena Saravia Butcher and Narresh Kukreja

Lorena is a designer based in Mexico City who has worked and collaborated with fashion brands such as Bread and Butter Barcelona, ​​G-Star Raw and the famous Mexican designer Macario Jiménez. Narresh is the co-founder of the Indian label Shivan and Narresh.

Netflix

11/12 Adolfo Sanchez and Claire Davis

Adolfo is a Mexican-American designer based in Los Angeles. He specializes in the design of ready-made clothing, evening wear and bridal wear. Claire is a UK-based designer who has created an environmentally aware label called Hanger Inc.

Netflix

12/12 Hayley Scanlan

Hayley is a Scottish award-winning designer and founder of the women’s label H.S. Her clothing is a firm favorite among British female pop stars, including Jessie J, Pixie Lott and Little Mix.

Netflix

Read on for our recommendations for sustainable fashion influencers to follow now.

Venetia La Manna

High-speed fashion campaigner Venetia La Manna regularly gives tips on where to buy trend-controlled second-hand clothing in the UK and shows people how to re-style the most important pieces in her wardrobe.

This season, La Manna tells The Independent that she will spend the fashion week celebrating the clothing she already owns – encouraging her 73,000 followers to do the same.

“If I need something new, I buy it through a charity or vintage store, eBay, Depop or Cloakroom Collective,” she says.

“For events and special occasions, I like to rent Hurr pieces. In a few weeks I will have a fashion panel with Kimai about the future of luxury, for which I really want to borrow a piece from Maggie Marilyn, one of my favorite ethical designers. The message I encourage is that we love what we own, so that we can keep clothing in our cupboards and in landfills. ”

Niomi Smart

Author and YouTuber Niomi Smart publishes a mix of lifestyle content on its social media platforms, but has a particularly strong interest in sustainable fashion.

Smart regularly supports brands such as Stella McCartney and Nanushka, which design clothing and accessories made from environmentally friendly materials such as vegan leather and recycled nylon.

She is also a strong advocate of rental fashion services, such as Hurr Collective, which offers users the opportunity to rent designer clothing for a fraction of their usual price.

Aja Barber

Writer and fashion consultant Aja Barber uses her feed to defend both sustainable fashion and intersectional feminism.

On her website, Barber explains why it is so important to see the two as connected: “If you care about all the things that come under the umbrella of intersectional feminism, you also have to care about who makes your clothes, or make them a fair wage and what effect fast fashion has on developing countries. “

read more

Barber regularly has fashion brands that are aware of their ecological footprint and celebrate a range of body types and ethnic groups.

“The Birdsong brand is definitely one to look at,” Barber tells The Independent, also about Lora Gene, a contemporary and ethical label where she has just designed a capsule collection.

The collection focuses on clean cuts and structured silhouettes, says Barber.

Ruth Macglip

Blogger and activist Ruth MacGlip offers some excellent styling tactics on her Instagram page, where the outfits she wears mostly come from charity shops of the Red Cross or Salvation Army.

MacGlip is based in Edinburgh and regularly publishes on ethical and sustainable fashion stores in the capital, such as vegan retailer Treen.

The digital marketer is an excellent person for those looking for some inspiration for ways to redecorate their cabinets and create new looks with items they already own.

Lucy Siegle

Author and journalist Lucy Siegle was an executive producer of The True Cost, the groundbreaking documentary of 2015 that explored the impact of the fashion industry on the environment and conducted interviews with environmentally friendly fashion experts such as Stella McCartney and Livia Firth.

Siegle is a passionate activist against climate change with a great interest in and knowledge of what the fashion industry can do to reduce its carbon footprint.

Her feed offers a mix of educational sound bites about recycling your clothes and how the industry can improve itself from an ethical perspective.

.