London Comic Con Spring: Samantha Alleyne is attending

London Comic Con Spring will be coming to the Olympics in London this weekend from February 29th to March 1st 2020. The next guest can be seen in all five films of the Star Wars Disney era.

SAMANTHA ALLEYNE will be at the London Comic Con Spring.

Samantha has appeared in 4 Star Wars films: Rogue One as Stormtrooper, First Order Communications Officer and Scarif Rebel Soldier; Solo as Mimban Trooper and Stormtrooper; The last Jedi as a stormtrooper; Skywalker’s rise as a sithtrooper, stormtrooper, rebel pilot and resistance pilot.

The event will take place from February 29th to March 1st at Olympia London and Samantha will come to us on Sunday.

Tickets are available now: http://bit.ly/LCCSp20

Samantha joins Mandeep Dhillon, Ian McElhinney, Colin Skeaping, Ian McDiarmid, Femi Taylor, Stuart Fox, Phil Herbert, Paul Springer, Amanda Noar, Patrick O’Kane, Mark Stanley and Weston Gavin.

Stay tuned as more guests join the list.