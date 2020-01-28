Hello and welcome to Capital Sci fi Con, the non-profit event in Edinburgh.

We donate the entire prize to the charity CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) that we have chosen

Here are the numbers from previous shows that are only possible with your support and participation.

2016: £ 37,680.68

2017: £ 75,150.68

2018: £ 74,740.55

2019: £ 62,704.07

Total so far: £ 250,276.07

As advertised on:

STV’s “The Late Show” and STV’s “Live at Five”.

Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards: Nominated for 2016 and 2017.

Nominated for the fundraiser of the year at the 2016 Scottish Charity Awards.

Awarded the 768th Points of Light Award by the Prime Minister in 2017.

Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards: 2019 Fundraiser Winner.

Venue: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

10 Newmarket Road

Edinburgh

EH14 1RJ

To make the transition easier, you have to

Congress dates / times:

Friday, October 14: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 15: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 16: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Evening events Dates:

Friday: Big nerd quiz and karaoke 7.30pm until late

Saturday: Meal with the stars 6:30 p.m. until late

We’ll have an amazing special film and television guest group signing over the weekend. We will also have comic artists / authors, guest discussions, guest photo shoots, cosplay competitions, movie cars, props, dealers of all kinds and much more!

