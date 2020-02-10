London-bound Abuja plane is reportedly struggling to land in the high winds at Heathrow Airport

Abuja, an aircraft departing from the Nigerian capital, has been reported to have had some landing problems due to high winds at London’s Heathrow Airport.

These reports claimed that high winds forced a flight at Heathrow Airport in London to cancel its landing seconds after landing on the runway.

A video posted on social media showed a British Airways plane fighting to land during the Ciara storm.

British Airways was unable to confirm the source of the flight, though it was reported on social media that it was from Abuja, Nigeria.

The airline said the plane had landed safely after circling the airport for a while.

British Airways 777 lands at London Heathrow during the Ciara storm (video: BigJetTV). pic.twitter.com/OFPDkqMeCN

– Latest Aviation News (@breakingavnews) February 9, 2020

