Lola Lennox impresses with debut single “In The Wild”

The British soul singer makes a great first impression with 'Strange'.

The descendants of the 80s superstars have a very good year. Elijah Hewsons (AKA Bonos Son) band inhaler goes from strength to strength while Annie Lennox Daughter starts her pop career. Lola Lennox has been honing her craft for a while, but eventually it all came together with “In The Wild”. A fast-paced ballad that reveals the British’s mighty pipes and poetic feather. This is an extremely auspicious debut. “Under a quiet concrete sky and all our dreams are in black and white,” she buckles up. “We just don’t work with city lights.”

“Music is what makes me the most powerful yet the most vulnerable,” Lola wrote on social media. “(‘In The Wild’) marks the beginning when I officially share my story and vision through songs. When I was younger, I didn’t know what it took to get your creativity out there. and boy, that was a long journey to that point. Today, however, it feels like the seed is rising from the earth and turning into a flower – and I’m so ready to have an entire garden bloom. “Listen below.

