LOL Surprise toys may be in short supply this Christmas due to corona virus

Nobody knows how long the outbreak of the corona virus will last, but it is already threatening to ruin Christmas.

Toymaker MGA Entertainment warns that the outbreak has already significantly disrupted the production of its brands in China, including the global toy hit LOL Surprise. This will delay the production and shipping of the company’s toys, which are normally now made for the fall and Christmas shopping season.

This means that LOL Suprise toys may be hard to find by the end of 2020.

“It’s a big mess and very frustrating,” said Isaac Larian, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based family company.

According to Larian, factories in China usually close about three weeks after the New Year and start production again in early February. Many of the migrant workers return to their homes during this time.

But this year, the Chinese government extended the annual holidays by closing factories and keeping workers at home longer to curb the spread of the virus.

“All toy manufacturers start producing autumn products immediately after the Chinese New Year. These are toys for Christmas, ”said Larian. “We have already lost at least three weeks in our production cycle. I just got a call that some of our factories may not open until March. “

“You can’t extend Christmas. It’s always December 25th,” he added. “Yes, it will seriously affect the timely availability of our goods.”

More than 80% of MGA’s toys are made in China, including LOL Surprise. The company has contracts with 50 factories in China that account for more than 80% of global toy production.

According to Larian, the LOL Surprise brand launched in 2016 now accounts for 45% of the company’s global sales. The brand, which includes accessories and licensed products, had global retail sales of $ 3.5 billion for toys in the past year alone.

“The reality for us is that a two month production delay is pretty significant for LOL,” said Larian.

“We now need to control how we redistribute our toy shipments not only to customers in the United States but worldwide,” he said.