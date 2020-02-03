Loki, Wanda Vision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Fans Share Theories on Trailers

Since the Avengers saga ended last year with Avengers: Endgame, many fans of the franchise have bothered. Annoying because they won’t be able to see some of their favorite heroes return to the screen. If you have not seen it yet and you do not want us to spoil it, do not read on. But Avengers: Endgame saw Iron-Man, Black Widow and Vision lose their lives. Even Captain America stepped back in time and returned as a normal old man, which means that he would also die soon. They are three main dead characters. Spider-Man: Homecoming paid tribute to Tony Stark and Peter Parker remembering him at any given time, we may not see him any more.

At least not until Robert Downey Jr confirms it, which he has only hinted for now. As for Black Widow, fans can’t contain their excitement as an independent film about the Russian spy, Natasha Romanoff arrives on screens around the world in May of this year. But yesterday in the Super Bowl halftime, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were also able to witness much more than just another Black Widow trailer. And if you still don’t know what we’re talking about, you’re probably living under a rock.

Earlier last year, Marvel President Kevin Fiege announced that the production banner will create a series of shows about some of the characters in the universe. These included Loki, Scarlett Witch, Vision, The Winter Soldier and The Falcon, since that’s where Avengers: Endgame ended. And that is exactly what fans received yesterday. Marvel trailers of Loki, Wanda Vision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were released yesterday and, wow! A tweet from Marvel Entertainment said: “The universe is expanding. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel Studios, WandaVision and Loki will soon arrive at Disney Plus. ” This was followed by the trailer in which the Falcon is seen approaching the shield of Captain America, which he throws when The Winter Soldier and many others emerge flying in the sky. The following clip shows Vision welcoming Wanda into her home when Wanda emerges later wearing several outfits, which also seems like the two are paying tribute to the sitcoms of the 70s and 80s. And the trailer ends with Loki, in his characteristic and mischievous tone when he says: “I will burn this place to the ground.” Now that is what we are talking about.

Like anything else Marvel has ever released, the trailer received a lot of reactions from fans around the world. One wrote: “Don’t get excited for 4 seconds of the Loki series. I already:

“Don’t get excited for 4 seconds of the Loki series”

Me already: pic.twitter.com/9nAwJJqIQD

– Karla loves l & y (@hiddlesgold) February 3, 2020

Another began connecting the dots on how Loki’s story will continue and added: “Could Loki be part of the Time Variation Authority? So can he go through different timelines in the MCU? Do they have an agent named Mr. Tesseract ?

LOKI COULD BE PART OF THE TIME VARIANCE AUTHORITY ???? CAN YOU GO THROUGH DIFFERENT TIMES IN THE MCU? THEY HAVE A CALLED ANGENT ……. LORD TESSERACT ????? pic.twitter.com/XE7hNQRUHX

– amora (@mcuvader) February 3, 2020

One user said: “My God, this made me realize that we would finally see the content of Loki by wearing casual ground clothes and not just tux and his armor. I’m going to burn. “

My God, this made me realize that we would finally see the content of loki by wearing casual ground clothes and not just a tuxedo and his armor, I’m going to COMBUST #Loki pic.twitter.com/Ncis1wRgta

– fay series • loki revivirme (@_lokipng) February 3, 2020

One shared: “They are not regular twin babies. They are magical twin babies. Wiccan and Speed ​​are arriving.

They are not regular twin babies. They are magical twin babies. Wiccan and Speed ​​are arriving. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/C0vf9IMGJI

– (@itsjustanx) February 3, 2020

Another commented: “Listen to me about this. Everything that will happen in Wanda Vision is a dream and when Wanda realizes this, he wakes up and gets angry and that will cause Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness to stand up. “

listen to me about this, everything that will happen in #WandaVision is a dream and when Wanda realizes this, he wakes up and he will make the doctor miss the multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/Nr0ZlpfCU8

– maria (@TheMariaGirl) February 3, 2020

Speculation that Wanda and Vision have children as a short clip show her pregnant, as one fan noted and said: “Wanda is pregnant on the first shot. Next, we see her and Vision looking at two cribs and pacifiers flying upwards. ”

Wanda is pregnant in the first shot

Next, we see her and Vision looking at two cribs and pacifiers flying up # WandaVision #HouseOfM

pic.twitter.com/ZG3jmsT2p8

– Marvel Facts & News (@MarveIFacts) February 3, 2020

One shared: “I have a theory. Wanda Vision will be established within the flexural powers of Scarlett Witch’s reality. This means that Vision can still be “alive” and can lead to Dr. Strange.

I have a theory #WandaVision will be established within the flexural powers of Scarlet Witch’s reality. This means that Vision can still be “alive” and can lead to # DrStrange2

– Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) February 3, 2020

Another added: “I trying to discover the plot of Wanda Vision.”

trying to discover the plot of wandavision pic.twitter.com/ZL3HCLQVyx

– kelly (@_kellyomara) February 3, 2020

One tweeted: “Please let Wanda Vision be as wild as it seems.”

PLEASE LET WANDAVISION BE SO WILD AS IT LOOKS pic.twitter.com/HScQZ14ELv

– Anthony Carboni (@acarboni) February 3, 2020

Another wrote: “Wanda Vision seems to be very weird and I can’t wait.”

It seems that WandaVision is going to be very weird and I can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/aEotUnQEnO

– Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) February 3, 2020

Fans also noticed that The Falcon became the next Captain America when one wrote: “Things that happened in advance: Sam training with the shield, Sam’s Captain America costume, Bucky with a gun, Zemo with a gun bullet, the US Agent UU. In some kind of big event, Sam and Bucky shake hands. “

Things that happened in advance:

-Sam training with the shield

-Sam Captain America costume

-Bucky with a gun

-Zemo with bullet gun

-US agent UU. In some kind of big event

-Sam and Bucky shake hands # TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/fOwkrtndQY

– updates of the hawk and the winter soldier (@sambuckyseries) February 3, 2020

Another wrote: “These images alone are enough to get me more excited about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

these images alone are enough to get me more excited about “the hawk and the winter soldier” pic.twitter.com/dkrT0OmtyT

– naomi (@marvelunsolved) February 3, 2020

To sum it all up, these are some of the things you should keep in mind when the series premieres on Disney Plus. First, Loki is part of the Time Variation Authority, but in what capacity? That’s something fans will discover when the show airs, but their hair is washed and not fancy compared to how we’ve seen it in the past. Wanda and Vision are together in Wanda’s dream in which he also wears his comics costume and leads a happy life where they are seen getting married and having children, and even their children, who are probably twins, see superpowers possessing pacifiers . Flying in the trailer. Finally, Falcon will assume the role of Captain America as he becomes the next savior of the nation and practices with the shield when Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, is on an unknown but very important mission.

