Lok Sabha speaker seeks permanent solution for Poster Menace at home

PTI

updated:February 10, 2020, 3:53 PM IST

File photo of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker On Monday, Birla expressed dissatisfaction with members bringing placards and posters into the house and said there should be a debate about whether such things should be shown when the proceedings are ongoing.

When TMC member Saugata Roy got up to talk about the Institute for Education and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, BJP members from West Bengal began to show posters on which “Save Democracy in West Bengal” was written.

“Such things should not be allowed in your dispensation,” Roy said to the Speaker.

Birla then said that there should be a debate about whether posters should be allowed in the House, and if it is banned and someone still brings it, action must be taken against the member.

Birla then sought the conference leader in the vision of the Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury House on this. There was no unanimity on the issue. While parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and Roy agreed that posters should not be allowed inside the house, Chowdhury spoke about another subject and the issue could not be closed.

