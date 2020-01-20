Logitech Slimfolio & Logitech Crayon: Unleash the full potential of your iPad

Your iPad is essentially a small, powerful computer, albeit a very thin one. The Logitech Slimfolio keyboard lets you unleash the real power of your iPad by allowing you to use it as a mini computer when you bring a laptop that would be bulky. The stylish keyboard doubles as a sturdy case, so you don’t need to invest in these expensive covers. The device snaps into place as a mini screen above the keyboard at an angle of 58 degrees. You can suddenly work on the go – while on a plane or other places, it doesn’t make sense to bring a laptop. At $ 99.99, it’s much cheaper than Apple’s alternative and is compatible with the 5th, 6th and 7th generation iPads and the 3rd generation iPad Air.

Ideally, the Slimfolio has support for the Logitech pencil, which allows users to take notes or draw directly on their iPad. The nifty pen will completely transform the way you look at your iPad. Highly recommended!

