Location: What APC candidate Jime said about Ortom’s Supreme Court victory

Emmanuel Jime, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State reacted on Tuesday to the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom at the Supreme Court.

DAILY POST had indicated that the Supreme Court had confirmed Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as duly elected during the general elections on March 9, 2019.

The panel of seven men from the Supreme Court said it agreed with the simultaneous judgments of the two lower courts.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta said, “I agree with the respondents’ comments that the simultaneous judgments of the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal should not be changed.”

Reacting to a statement he personally signed, Jime said that although the ruling is not favorable to him, he accepts the verdict in good faith.

He said, “When we decided to file a petition with the election petition court last year, there was no need to sue for power or take advantage of the justice process for pleasure.

“We have taken this route to the Supreme Court as part of our commitment to strengthen the integrity of our electoral process. We were and remain firmly convinced that unless the sanctity of the ballot is guaranteed, selfish politicians will continue to play the system to maintain their grip on power.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank our legal team. They fought hard and presented a good case with solid evidence. The result may not have gotten in our way, but it shows that we will never look the other way when we see cases of electoral fraud. I remain eternally grateful for the efforts of our lawyers and witnesses.

“I also extend my thanks to the judges of the Supreme Court, who, despite an overwhelming workload, have given our petition the attention it deserves. Despite the result, we remain very respectful of their verdict.

However, he thanked the leaders of his party, Senator George Akume – Minister of Special Functions and Intergovernmental Affairs, the APC executive of Benue State, party leaders, members of the campaign organization Jime / Ode for their support.

“I say a big thank you. Do not despair of the news of today’s verdict. The taunts, the taunts and the bullying will come, but let’s not dwell on them and see them as part of the sacrifice we have to make for a better future.

“Finally, let me address the good people of Benue State. The verdict announced today by the Supreme Court marks the end of our investigation into the 2019 governorship of Benue. This does not mean that we will look away from the governance issues that affect the people of Benue. So let that serve as an advice that whenever we notice that our people are being harmed by those who hold the reins of power, we will stand up for their rights and well-being. In other words, we will not turn your back on you. “