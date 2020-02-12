Local travelers from the southwest show concern after federal report errors airline, FAA for safety | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – We rely on people to keep us safe and we hope that the people who make our phones follow the regulations and those who screen us before our flights diligently do their job. A new report from the Inspector General says that the FAA and Southwest are not working.

“I trust the FFA and Southwest and the other airlines that I travel to be my lawyer and take care of me,” said Cheryl Lawrence, a Southwest client.

A new report says that the FAA does not properly oversee Southwest Airlines and that Southwest does not follow regulations. KCTV5 News told some customers about the report before they boarded their aircraft this afternoon.

“That is really disappointing. I would, however, like to have more information about it, so that I, as a consumer, could be better informed, and so I make sure I make the best decisions for my family,” said Southwest customer Ashwest Enz.

The report says that Southwest pilots have given incorrect weight and balance data and it also says that it operates aircraft in an unknown state, putting more than 17 million people at risk.

News from the report has not phased some travelers.

“I fly comfortably to the southwest and go there, so I have to feel comfortable with them,” said Southwest customer Allan Anyumba.

Lawrence says she has no choice but to trust the airline.

“I’m going to trust them as much as possible and hope that they take proactive measures to resolve them,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence looked at the report and says she might change airline in the future.

“We almost always travel to the southwest, so if they are true statements that won’t be resolved quickly, I’ll probably avoid Southwest at all costs,” Lawrence said.

KCTV5 News reached Southwest via e-mail and telephone, but they have not yet returned to us.

In a statement to the New York Times, Southwest says that his business depends on safety and that any implication that would tolerate a relaxation of the standards is absolutely unfounded.

The FAA comment, included in the report, says it took action after it became aware of problems with Southwest.

