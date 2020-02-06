Local student returns home after visiting the state

The local student who was invited to President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union is back from the capital of our country.

Elizabeth Esteban, a junior at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal, was honored by Congresswoman Dr. Raul Ruiz invited.

She caught Rep. Ruiz’s attention after writing a letter describing some of her community’s problems related to the “Martinez Fire,” a mulch fire that occurred near several schools in the fall for over a month East valley burned.

The Martinez fire caused serious air quality problems in the region, causing three schools in the East Valley, including Desert Mirage, to be evacuated and several students hospitalized. Classes were canceled for more than a week.

It was part of a series of mulch fires that started in 2019.

“These shouldn’t be the living conditions for students and children,” Elizabeth wrote in her letter.

Elizabeth said she had spoken to the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, Senator Corey Booker, and House Secretary of State Secretariat, Adam Schiff, about the dangers posed by air in the East Valley.

She says the political leaders she met encourage her to be the voice of change in her community.

“The state of the Union and the overall experience have helped me build a lot of confidence. Dr. Raul Ruiz told me that I am only this young leader and that I can do a lot for my community in the future,” said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth says she plans to work closely with Rep. Ruiz to solve the problems in the East Valley and plans to meet in the future.

Read Elizabeth’s full letter to Ruiz below:

