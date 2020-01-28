Local soccer athletes play a special game in NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 28, 2020

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Local soccer athletes attended a special flag soccer game at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Tuesday.

The indoor flag football game with cheerleaders and mascots of the 49ers and the Chiefs emerged from a partnership between the NFL and the Special Olympics, in which young athletes with and without intellectual disabilities were united in the same team.

The organizers said the game was about getting out, having fun, and giving children opportunities that may not have.

“I would say the biggest souvenir is just inclusion, because many of these children are somehow separated and somehow looked down on,” said Unified Partner David Herrmann, an inclusion, bringing everyone together. “

“I like being independent, playing with my teammates, and I like running the ball,” said athlete Christian Curry.

The young athletes come from a master team in Miami-Dade.

