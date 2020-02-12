Local musicians share their experiences on COD Talks

A group of students from the College of the Desert and community members filled the school’s theater for “COD Talks – Stories Worth Sharing,” a Ted Talk-style conversation.

“Every COD lecture is a little different every time,” said Danny Torres, assistant to the Student Center at COD.

This week’s lecture focused on musicians sharing their experiences and advice with aspiring musicians.

Speakers included Giselle Woo and the Night Owls, who in the 2020 Coachella Valley music and art festivalalong with Ocho Ojos, local rapper Provoked, Avenida and local DJ Discoteca.

Many of the musicians on the stage were COD alumni.

Torres helped coordinate the event and is also a member of Ocho Ojos.

“Do not be afraid and do not let yourself be deterred from performing in small places or small pubs that may not be able to get past a large crowd. Do not be discouraged by this,” Torres said.

Other speakers talked about what it’s like to tour, how to book shows, and how to handle money.

Avenida shared their trip, saying that a lot of thought is given to every decision they make. They evaluate, plan and carry out book music marketing for the handyman and recommend reading it.

Overall, the event should help to start an open conversation between locals who are skilled in the art and the community.

“We want the community to come out and deal with the students because when these students graduate, they go into the community to connect the student body and the local community,” said Tad Betancourt, a COD student Center assistant.