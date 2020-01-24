Click here for updates on this story

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs Kingdom will meet again on February 2 in Miami when the Super Bowl showdown against the San Francisco 49ers takes place.

An Independence family will watch from the right in the KC metro. Although with a divided house, they will encourage separate teams.

Debbie and Marcello Velazquez are husband and wife, and a true representation of a split house when it comes to this year’s Super Bowl.

“We still have a week to become friends, and I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Marcello.

The two have been married for almost 19 years. Debbie has always been a fan of the Chiefs and Marcello is a fan of the 49ers.

Even the decorations in their basement are divided with chefs on one side and 49ers on the other.

They have their cars decorated in the colors of their respective teams, their license plates and everything.

None of them play with the products of their favorite teams.

“It’s my most precious asset, if you will,” said Debbie. “This is a photo of Lamar Hunt and Tony DiPardo.”

However, one of them is clearly more of a true fan than the other.

“Wide Receiver Jerry Rice, and … uh,” said Marcello. “Are you telling me you forget who it is?” Asked Debbie. “No,” said Marcello. “No, I do but …” Debbie then replied with a laugh, “And your name is a Niners fan?”

Although they have been able to bear their differences over the years, this time things are moving.

“He came out and brought a brand new comfortable chair so that whoever gets kicked out on the sofa that night has a comfortable chair to sleep on,” said Debbie.

“Steve Young!” Said Marcello next. “I’m sorry, now I remember. He’s my friend Steve Young!”

