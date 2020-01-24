Local Husband and Wife in Super Bowl | news

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs Kingdom will reunite in Miami on February 2 when the Super Bowl showdown against the San Francisco 49ers takes place.

An Independence family will be watching from the right in the KC Metro. Although they cheer on different teams in a shared house.

Debbie and Marcello Velazquez are husband and wife and a true representation of a shared house when it comes to this year’s Super Bowl.

“We still have a week to make friends and then I don’t know what will happen,” said Marcello.

The two have been married for almost 19 years. Debbie is a lifelong Chiefs fan and Marcello is a 49ers fan.

Even the decorations in their basement are shared with chiefs on one side and 49ers on the other.

They have decorated their cars in their respective team colors, number plates and everything.

None of them mess around with their favorite teams’ goods.

“This is my valuable possession, if you will,” said Debbie. “It’s a picture of Lamar Hunt and Tony DiPardo.”

However, one of them is clearly more a real fan than the other.

“Wide receiver Jerry Rice and … um,” said Marcello. “Are you telling me you forget who that is?” Asked Debbie. “No,” said Marcello. “No, but …” Debbie replied with a laugh. “And you call yourself a Niners fan?”

Although they have endured their differences over the years, things are shaking this time.

“He went out and brought a brand new, comfortable lounger so everyone thrown on the couch that night would have a comfortable lounger to sleep on,” said Debbie.

“Steve Young!” Marcello said then. “I’m sorry, now I remember. This is my friend Steve Young!”

