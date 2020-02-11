Local high school teacher wins a lot on Wheel of Fortune

MIAMI – A teacher from South Florida is still running after her great appearance on Wheel of Fortune.

With just four letters illuminated on the puzzle board of the famous game show, winning the bonus round looked like a long shot for local high school teacher Jessie Rebhan.

Surprisingly old host Pat Sajak, Rebhan came up with the correct answer.

“Buy a juicer!”

Less than 10 seconds of guessing made the Leewood K-8 Center educator $ 37,000 richer.

Jessie Rebhan from South Florida wins a lot on Wheel of Fortune.

“I actually started running away, and Pat actually said,” Come back here, “because I was so excited, I didn’t know what to do,” Rebhan said.

Friends and family who looked at home in Kendall could barely control their excitement.

“It was so exciting to see it with them and experience the excitement with them,” she said.

Rebhan auditioned in October and was selected from thousands of potential participants.

She recorded the show in California two months ago and managed to keep it a secret from her friends and students, who were extremely proud of her big win.

“I congratulated her and told her how happy she is and I was really happy for her,” said Allison Corcoran, student of Rebhan’s seventh grade.

“I was very excited for Mrs. Rebhan because she is a very good teacher and I felt that she deserved to go on vacation for a trip for herself, so I was proud of her,” added Aliet Barrero, another student of Rebhan.

Leewood K-8 Center teacher Jessie Rebhan was a big winner at Wheel of Fortune.

