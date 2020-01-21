Local gun rights advocates leave Roanoke and Lynchburg, want peace before arms rally in Richmond

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – On Monday, thousands of gun rights advocates across the Commonwealth are expected to fill Virginia’s Capitol Square and the streets of Richmond for the chance to have their voices heard.

125 people from Roanoke’s Safeside Tactical gathered on Monday morning in three buses to travel to the state capital to participate in a gun rights rally organized by the Virginia Citizens of Defense League.

Lobby Day, also known as Advocacy Day, is an opportunity for advocates to send a message to legislators. Due to concerns over gun reform proposals by this year’s General Assembly, a newly democratic majority which took the helm of the State House of Representatives and Senate in November 2019, the annual event has a much larger presence.

30 weapons bills are under discussion during the 2020 legislative session.

According to Mitchell Tyler, co-owner of Safeside Tactical, the main goal they hope is to persuade lawmakers to make the best decision for all of Virginia.

“This is a great opportunity for a peaceful gathering. This is really not a protest from our eyes – it is an opportunity for our citizens of our great Commonwealth to go there, to speak to legislators about what is going on, and I hope we can speak to a few moderates for what they do for law-abiding gun owners, ”says Tyler.

For Randy English, a proponent of gun rights, it’s not just about guns.

“They may be talking about depriving me of their rights by giving all the electoral votes in Virginia to the winner of the national elections. They talk about extending the right to abortion until birth. They talk about so many things that are the antithesis of our constitutional rights and what is right and what is wrong, “said English.

105 cities, towns and counties across the state have passed some type of resolution to become a second sanctuary of amendment, including the city of Lynchburg, which rejected the motion last week.

In response, more than 150 people from Safeside Tactical in Lynchburg gathered in three buses and drove to Richmond to voice their opinions.

WFXR’s Santiago Melli-Huber spoke to supporters who said they were concerned about the big changes happening in Richmond too soon.

“You have to say ‘no’ and we have a voice. We had a vote and it doesn’t seem like anyone is paying attention, ”said Jyl Wommack, a resident of Evington, Virginia.

The rally is expected to start around 11:00 am The two groups are expected to leave Richmond at 2:00 pm

