Local gun rights activist expresses concern over Richmond gun rights demonstration

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – In 24 hours, thousands of people will travel to Richmond, Virginia, for the gun rights rally on Monday. This means that the city will be at a standstill for armed and anti-arms activists.

“I hope it’s peaceful. I hope everyone behaves. We have to show that we are professionals when we go there. We have to represent that we are safe and responsible gun owners, ”says Marko Galbreath.

Galbreath is the owner and instructor of T4Tactics in Lynchburg. His business trains civilians in active shooter and reaction awareness. He also teaches people training on gun safety. But he hopes Monday’s gun rights rally is to use action through passive resistance.

“We have to go there and keep a cool head. You know, it’s a bit like wearing and hiding, and going unnoticed. It’s a legal process and that’s what I hope everyone will do, ”says Galbreath.

The Richmond rally came just two and a half years after the Charlottesville incident which left many injured and one dead. For Galbreath, any group of armed or anti-gun activists in search of a fight should simply stay away.

“When I was a police officer, I taught at the police academy. I used to tell the police that when you curse and get angry, you lose respect and credibility. So any camp that goes up there and starts to show violence, I would say to all those who go up there don’t go, ”says Galbreath.

Galbreath is not intended to ban AR-15 rifles or semi-automatic handguns. It is for universal background checks. Galbreath wants those who are afraid of these weapons and those who use them to understand that Monday in Richmond will be a lesson in responsibility.

“I have never had a single person in this class who seems to be out of control. They are all safe and responsible gun owners. The majority are good law-abiding and law-abiding gun owners, ”says Galbreath.

Governor Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency before the rally in Richmond. It also banned firearms and other weapons.