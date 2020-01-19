Local government services announce daylight hours for Martin Luther King, Jr.

(WFXR) – In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, local government offices and services in southwest Virginia will be closed or reduced on Monday, January 20.

Many municipal, city and county governments have announced their changed schedules on Facebook in the name of the holiday.

Bedford:

The City of Bedford administrative offices and landfill will be closed on Monday, January 20. In addition, the garbage route scheduled for Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, January 21.

Blacksburg

The city of Blacksburg will close its administrative offices on Monday. Blacksburg Transit’s administrative offices will also be closed, but transportation services will continue for intermediate service throughout the day.

In addition, Blackburg’s waste collection and recycling services, the aquatic center and the community center will have regular opening hours.

Christiansburg

Christiansburg City Hall and Recreation Center will not open until Tuesday of this week, but the aquatic center will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, Monday’s solid waste collection will be delayed until Tuesday.

Danville:

City offices will be closed on Monday, as will the Danville Public Library, the Courthouse and Danville Transit. Monday’s waste collection will however proceed as usual.

Lynchburg

Even though the municipal offices of the city of Lynchburg will not open until Tuesday of this week, Monday’s garbage collection will follow the usual schedule.

Martinsville

The city of Martinsville will close its municipal building, administrative offices and constitutional offices for Monday. In addition, bulk, brushes and trash will not be picked up on Monday.

However, members of the Martinsville police service, the fire department and SME, as well as the employees of water and sewage treatment plants will respect the schedule.

Radford:

Radford city offices will be closed on Monday. The garbage collection center will also be closed on Monday and will not reopen until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Residents of Radford who generally have their solid waste picked up on Monday will instead be required to drop off their garbage by 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday for collection.

Roanoke:

The administrative offices of the city of Roanoke will not be open on Monday.

Salem:

Salem municipal offices will not open this week until 8:00 am Tuesday January 21.

Vinton:

Vinton city government offices will be closed on Monday and Monday’s waste and recycling collection will be postponed until Tuesday.

Appomattox County:

Appomattox County government offices will be closed on Monday, but solid waste treatment centers will continue their normal hours.

Franklin County:

Franklin County government offices, courts and the sheriff’s office will be closed on Monday. However, the patrol, correction and communications divisions of the sheriff’s office will remain open in the event of an emergency.

Pulaski County:

Garbage collection in the county will continue as planned. However, the Pulaski County Administration Office; Pulaski County Public Service Authority billing office; and the nearby centers of Dora Highway in Pulaski, Bagging Plan Road in Dublin and Mason Street in Fairlawn will all be closed on Monday.

Roanoke County:

Waste collection services and the Green Ridge Recreation Center will continue their regular schedule on Monday. However, Roanoke County administrative offices, public libraries, the Circuit Court and all other recreational facilities will be closed on Monday.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.