Local college basketball rally: Radford suspends coach Mike Jones | University

Radford suspended men’s basketball coach Mike Jones for Thursday’s home game against the Presbyterian.

Assistant coach Ron Jirsa will coach the team in the absence of Jones.

The school’s self-imposed suspension stems from an incident minutes from Radford 81-77’s win over Winthrop on Monday.

Jones and Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey had a blatant mid-game and had to be separated by their assistant coaches while the officials reviewed a play. ESPN Plus cameras missed what started the screaming match.

The two coaches were called for technical faults.

The officials also handed over the technical details to the guard at Radford Travis Fields and the striker from Winthrop D.J. Burns a few minutes later. A Radford spokesperson confirmed that no player will be disciplined.

“The suspension of a match by Coach Jones is the result of conduct on the field that occurred during Monday night’s game against Winthrop,” said Radford sporting director Robert Lineburg in a communicated. “The action does not reflect the level of compassion and professionalism demonstrated by Coach Jones on a daily basis.”

Jones won his 150th victory with Radford earlier this season.

“I apologize for my poor judgment,” said Jones in the statement. “First of all for our coaches, our players and our administration, the responsibility is mine and I fully accept the consequences that flow from my actions. I also apologize to Coach Kelsey, his staff and the players. I let my emotions take over and in this situation, I made a bad choice. We had an exceptional team of referees working on the game and I should have allowed them to manage things. “

Time has changed for Tech-Duke

The CCA announced Wednesday that the time for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team game on February 22 at Duke will change from 4 p.m. at 8 p.m. to welcome ESPN2.

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee – Ramon Vila had 23 points on a 9/10 shot while Chattanooga defeated VMI on Wednesday evening.

Matt Ryan had 17 points for Chattanooga (16-10, 7-6 Southern Conference). David Jean-Baptiste added 11 points and seven rebounds. Stefan Kenic had 10 points.

Kamdyn Curfman led the Keydets (7-19, 2-11) with 13 points.

FERRUM – The Panthers (12-10, 7-6 ODAC) scored six double-digit players with Kajuan Madden-McAfee leading with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Ferrum put 59 points in the second period to pick up the conference victory.

Rashad Reed (16), Carrington Young (13), Kalip Jones (12), Nick Helton (11) and Marcus Plair (10) also scored double digits for the Panthers.

The Wasps (5-18, 2-12) were led by Colin Molden with a 23 point high, Dylan Catron (Chilhowie) with 15 points and Micah Banks with 11.

EMORY – Kara Stafford scored an 18-point high, Peyton Williams scored 13 and Sydney McKinney added 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Wasps (18-4, 12-3 ODAC) dominated the Maroons.

Ayanna Scarborough led Roanoke (15-8, 10-6) with 14 points.

Aisha Martin had 18 points, Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) scored 14, Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) and Arin Bunker had 13 points each, Bunker grabbing 10 rebounds, and Cameron Hawkins added 11 as Panthers (4- 18, 4-11 ODAC) beat Hollins in a conference match.

Kayla Surles led Hollins (11-11, 5-10) with 24 points, including five three-pointers.