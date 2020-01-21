Local 10 spectators spot the victim's stolen truck and trailer in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A local 10 News viewer found a pickup truck and a landscaper’s trailer on Tuesday, one day after the theft, outside the victim’s house in Davie.

Willie Lawson Jr. discovered the stolen truck and trailer on 165th Street, Northwest, Miami-Dade County.

“I remembered the trailer, I remembered the wording,” said Lawson.

Lawson said he would have breakfast on Tuesday morning when he noticed the company name “Southern Earth Designs” on the trailer.

He remembered the live report from Local 10 on Monday afternoon.

“I decided to go down the side streets and noticed that you broadcast Ford Truck and Trailer on the actually stolen transmitter,” he said.

The silver pickup and trailer belongs to Greg Kohllman and his business partner.

It was stolen from the front of Kohllman’s Davie house around 3am on Monday.

Kohllman said the trailer was filled with all kinds of landscape equipment.

“From grinders to tool bags to saws – there are countless options. Seven years in which things were built. It’s all in there,” he said.

Just a few hours after the theft, the van and trailer were held on a neighbor’s ring camera shortly after half past six on Monday.

On closer inspection, you can see that the locks have been removed from the trailer.

Miami Dade police officers were seen examining the car, and when they opened the trailer, some items were missing.

Kohllman said he was grateful that he could now start rebuilding his business.

“Obviously, with this truck and this trailer, the first part that we work with and that we can rebuild, we couldn’t do it without it.” I couldn’t put my gratitude into words, “he said.

Kohllman picks up his truck and trailer from a tow station on Tuesday. It is unclear whether all of his tools were stolen from the trailer.

