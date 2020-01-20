Local 10 presents the 43rd annual MLK Day Parade

MIAMI – On the occasion of the holiday celebrating one of America’s largest citizens, Local 10 is proud to broadcast the 43rd Annual MLK Day Parade live on the streets of Miami.

Led by Calvin Hughes and Nicole Perez of Local 10, we hope to honor the excitement and majesty of the parade that Martin Luther King Jr. honors and his tireless efforts for the civil rights movement in the United States.

1 / 743rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day Parade begins Monday morning in Miami’s Liberty City.

The parade is one of the longest running parades in the country and consists of more than 100 local groups. including schools, brass bands, churches and dancers. The celebrations begin at 11:00 a.m. in Miami’s historic Liberty City district.

The parade begins at Northwest 10th Avenue on Northwest 54th Street and follows the route King used when he visited Miami.

Full Screen1 / 24Broward County residents attended a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning.

You can follow the parade on Local 10, Local10.com, or another streaming site by downloading the Local 10 app.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.