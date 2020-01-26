Scroll to view more pictures

If you haven’t lived under a rock, you already know that Lizzo consistently has incredible looks (and at the same time is a body positive queen and an incredible actress). So it should come as no surprise to anyone that Lizzo’s 2020 Grammys look was an icon. I feel like the word is iconic thrown around a lot – I think I once heard someone call an old rocking chair in a dumpster iconic – but in this case I seriously mean that Lizzo’s outfit was iconic.

With a breathtaking long, white and strapless dress on the red carpet, the singer and Grammy nominee won, stole and broke my heart at the same time. That is the power that this ensemble has. Yes, Lizzo managed to rock an all-white outfit with red carpet without making her look like a bride, which is a real feat in itself. The singer actually looks like she stepped out of an old Hollywood magazine to break hearts and make a name for herself. Plus, the piping details and hot AF leg vents were absolutely perfect and I don’t think I’ll ever be the same.

Of course, Lizzo doesn’t ignore the importance of accessories. Lizzo also wore a white fur coat (or a cloak?! I’m not sure what it is, but it’s amazing.) While strutting on the Grammy’s red carpet. The shine! The glamor! The diamonds around her neck! Someone, please bury me in this outfit.

Although Lizzo should win hundreds of awards for her outfits, it is her music that has surpassed the Grammys nominations. The singer is waiting for eight different Grammy awards. These include the best new artist, the album of the year, the song of the year, the record of the year, and more. If you’ve ever heard her album Cuz I Love You (or watched a video of Lizzo that ever appeared), you’ll understand why this queen deserves her damn crown. The artist has earned all of these nominations so that I will remain Lizzo-Stan until my death.