Lizzo Sports Slim Versace dress on the Grammy's red carpet

Tonight’s 62nd Annual Grammy’s Awards Red Carpet begins.

The lady of the night with 8 nominations, Lizzo, appeared bright and early for the ceremony in a breathtaking soft glamorous montage.

The superstar “Truth Hurts” wore a white Versace dress that dripped in diamonds over her top with a bustier structure. In tribute to Diana Ross, Lizzo also wore a fur shell over her shoulders and hung on her arms. The singer dripping in jewels embellished this smooth moment with diamonds on her neck and in her peep-toe heels.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lizzo attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic)

The singer of “Truth Hurts” is known for looking crazy on the red carpet with extremely small pockets and a Moschino dress with the words “Siren” to name just a few of her fashion moments.

Consider Lizzo one of the best-dressed of the night.

