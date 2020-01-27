Scroll to view more pictures

She is our main actress this year. So you should already know that Lizzo’s performance video for Grammys 2020 would exceed all expectations. At this point, outstanding shows and songs are just a habit for the 31-year-old rapper and singer. She had a legendary kick-off to the award season and record-breaking records in the billboard charts for tracks like “Truth Hurts” and “Cuz I Love You” before her debut album “Cuz I Love You” was released in 2019. Every effort was like that impressive that she landed eight nominations at her first Grammys this year. Of course, Lizzo didn’t miss the opportunity without taking the time to honor tonight’s biggest loss: Kobe Bryant.

Lizzo is the most nominated artist in 2020, not to mention the Grammy’s leading artist and color artist this year. Before delving into her stunning portrayal of “Cuz I Love You,” she called the 41-year-old NBA legend, who tragically died earlier in the day along with his 13-year-old daughter and several others in a helicopter crash. “Tonight is for Kobe!” She said before entering the stage with an impressive background ensemble.

Lizzo is nominated for Best New Artist, while Cuz I Love You is nominated for the album of the year. The album already took home a Grammy tonight for the best urban contemporary album. In the meantime, Lizzo’s hit “Jerome” also won the Grammy for the best traditional R&B performance. Her song “Exactly How I Feel” (ft. Gucci Mane) was nominated for the best R&B performance (it was lost to Anderson Paak’s “Come Home” ft. Andre 3000), while “Truth Hurts” with three nods for Record of the day is the year, the song of the year and the best pop solo performance. Angry.

What really matters to Lizzo’s golden year at the Grammys is that their three nominations for “Truth Hurts” are actually an anomaly. According to Rolling Stone, the hit single of the Powerhouse singers, which you can see on the Grammys stage below, was released for the first time in 2017.

Usually a song released three years ago cannot even be considered for the Grammy Awards. But “Truth Hurts” had its big breakthrough when it turned out that its icon “I just did a DNA test and I am 100% this bitch” could be seen in a series of viral TikTok videos. It exploded until 2019 and finally reached number 1 on the Billboard charts in September 2019.

Fast forward to today’s appearance, and it looks as if the long wait for this star has paid off. While Lizzo has spoken about her turbulent past and all the struggles she faced before her victories, her leading light at the 2020 Grammys only proved that her recent successes are the first of many to come. Take a look at the following performance to see why we are convinced.

The 62nd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 26, 2020.