Lizzo has made a great mark on the world with his music, and his great personality, and despite some opinions, sis is here to win! She has made headlines for her accomplishments and music, as well as her appearances, and now she celebrates everything she has done in the last year.

In an Instagram post, Lizzo gets into a metal cutout that is bathed in gold, and gives her a little tease and a twerk to celebrate! Sis was on the list for various nominations, and won numerous awards, and she told everyone exactly how she felt about it.

“Currently nominated for … 6 NAACP Photo awards | 8 Grammy awards | 6 iHeart music awards | 1 British award | AND I LOVE! In the words of [Solange]:” Black kids girl is Grammys muthaf * ckaaaaa “

As we previously reported, Lizzo was there with Beyonce leading the NAACP Image nominations! Her nominations include Album, Female Artist and Music Video Of The Year!

Lizzo recently gained a little shade from her outside box office decisions, and the overall way she chose to express herself. But, Lizzo is gone. She continues to be proud of what she is working for, and encourages others to live her best life, we Stan!

We can’t wait to see what Lizzo has accomplished this year. What are your thoughts, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

