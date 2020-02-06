Liza Minnelli is not interested in seeing ‘Judy’, says Renee Zellweger

Don’t expect it Liza Minnelli see Renee Zellweger’s Oscar-nominated representation of Judy Garland in “Judy.”

In an interview with Variety, the 73-year-old entertainer said she was not interested in seeing the biopic, which is based on the last year of her mother’s life.

“I hope [Zellweger] has had a good time”, Minnelli said about the actress.

The “Cabaret” star has previously spoken against “Judy”. Back in 2018, after it was reported that Minnelli had spent time with Zellweger while the actress was preparing for the role of Garland, Minnelli took to Facebook to straighten the record.

“I never met or spoke to Renée Zellweger,” Minnelli wrote at the time. “I don’t know how these stories get started, but I don’t approve of the upcoming movie about Judy Garland in any way or set any sanctions. All opposing messages are 100% fiction.”

But just over a year later, Zellweger told the Los Angeles Times she had tried to contact Minnelli through a common friend, but none of that ended up. The actress also said she felt in conflict about speaking with the other children of Garland.

“I wanted to reach out to ask no questions, except maybe ask what they would like or hope to see,” Zellweger told the publication in August. “I thought that what was for public consumption, they had already shared at the moment. I could find that. I wouldn’t dream of calling out and asking,” Hey, what else can you share here? would be so useful. ” For me, what they have not shared is darling and that is theirs and that is where it should stay. “

Like Minnelli, Garland’s other daughter, Lorna Luft, 67, revealed that she would not see “Judy,” because she is “truly protective” of Garland’s “legacy” and “legendary career.”

“I feel that if you really want to know about my mother, go watch her movies, listen to her recordings and watch her television programs, and that’s how you will know about her,” she told “Great Britain Today,” per Newsweek in September. Luft was also diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly before filming on “Judy”.

Meanwhile, Zellweger has swept the prize season for her rendition of Garland and winning the golden globe, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild price. The 50-year-old actress is also predicted to take home Oscar this Sunday.

