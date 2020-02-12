Liza Koshy Bob Haircut is proof that the trend is not going anywhere

Every time a hair trend gets a bit too big (which means everyone and your mom rocks it) there is usually a recoil in the opposite direction. It seems that abbreviations aren’t yet, as Liza Koshy’s bob haircut shows. The YouTubers and the actress shared their big appearance on Instagram this week (where else?) With their usual funny caption. “Bob and I look good together,” she wrote, causing the influencer Amanda Cerny to say “I’m shipping it” and we very much agree.

Koshy has marked hairdresser Leslie D. Bennett in the photo, so we assume that she is responsible for the one-length bob with wispy ends. She also called makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard, who gave her a bronze face slap with Cest Mois clean beauty products. Stylist Jason Rembert has attracted the star, although we’re not yet sure where she’s going to look that chic.

Koshy has so many projects in the works that her new look could really be for everything. When she’s not busy making funny videos or posting the Broom Challenge on Instagram stories, she makes covers for Teen Vogue and music videos with Anthony Ramos (coming tomorrow!). She can’t do anything and we love to see it.

Of course, the internet star is not the only one who has been cutting her hair lately. There are Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez and Natalie Portman – to name a few. Not to mention all the faux bobs from celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Camila Cabello. The list never ends and we can hardly keep up. Still, it’s a good time to make the change yourself and use Koshy’s chic hair as inspiration.