Living with Derek Stars responds to all that incest speculation

Disney / Kobal / Shutterstock

It has been years since Life With Derek, a Canadian sitcom that was broadcast in syndication on the Disney Channel, packed up, but here we are debating whether incest was at its core. Yes, you read that right.

The show lasted four seasons from 2005-2009 with a follow-up film, Vacation With Derek, and told the story of the Venturi-McDonald clan. The mixed family who lived in Canada included Casey McDonald (Ashley Leggat), Derek Venturi (Michael Seater), their siblings and parents George Venturi (John Ralston) and Nora McDonald (Joy Tanner). A typical sitcom premise, nothing special here … until you look at the relationship between Casey and Derek. And that is what some Twitter users did. It sends them in a downward spiral.

There is a specific clip with Derek that corrects Casey in their relationship and that makes the rounds that fans really want.

Casey says: “You are the most annoying brother …”

“Step-brother,” Derek corrects her.

“The same difference,” she says.

“Yes, you’re right,” he growls.

I saw Life With Derek trending and thought it was revived, but it’s just people realizing the incest pic.twitter.com/OuRJlfRR7b

– ♍🌙 (@ TamaraAisha2) January 21, 2020

There is a desire between the two before Derek suggests that they sleep in the same building if they go to the same college together.

Trailblazers https://t.co/ioKpdADWep

– Michael Seater (@michaelseater) January 21, 2020

Fanfiction around the show was nothing new at the time, but now more than 10 years after the final, people are shocked by the relationship between the two characters. Seater and Leggat even made a video with some fan stories.

Seater shared the clip with a simple statement: “Trailblazers.”

I love the annual nostalgic Life with Derek trend that occurs. By the way, I’m still going down with this ship. #LifeWithDerek #Dasey pic.twitter.com/mczL6TLUeC

– Ashley Leggat (@AshleyLeggat) January 21, 2020

Leggat also responded to fanaticism about perceived incest with a selfie with Seater.

“I love the annual nostalgic Life with Derek trend that occurs. Besides, I’m still going down with this ship. #LifeWithDerek #Dasey,” she said.

So … there you have it? See the photo above.