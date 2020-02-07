LiveXLive Acquires $ 15 Million React Presents

LiveXLive has acquired Gifts respond in the company’s latest power movement …

According to a press release, React, as one of the leading organizers of electronic dance music, is valued at nearly $ 15 million (in 2019). LiveXLive thus extends its reach, adds over 250 programs and events and welcomes cross-promotion functions.

From club and event events to major music festivals such as Spring Awakening and Mamby on the Beach, React Presents has shaped the Midwest scene for years. Hopefully this is not the end, but the start of an exciting new chapter when the focus shifts to LiveXLive.

The platform strives to bring audio, video, social and live events together to create a seamless experience.

Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive, explains:

This is a transformative moment in the development of LiveXLive. We have quickly become a leading platform for live streaming and original music content with a large global audience and more than 820,000 paid subscribers. By acquiring this important EDM asset, we generated sales of $ 15 million, expanded our reach with more than 250 programs and events, and continued to fill our flywheel with event owners and management. We have now increased the number of years we have events and the hours of live content that we distribute. Above all, we work directly with artists to turn superfans into subscribers and offer managers, bands and labels new sources of income by converting ticket sales into subscriptions.

LiveXLive acquired React Presents for a purchase price of $ 2 million.

Source: Yahoo! finances