Liverpool’s plans for summer transfer revealed: Mbappe, Sancho or Havertz?

Last Friday, when several of their rivals were desperately trying to close deals before the transfer deadline, Liverpool’s main triumvirate was far removed from the chaos while discussing their summer window strategy at dinner.

There was a compelling message underlying the conversation between manager Jurgen Klopp, sports director Michael Edwards and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon: don’t be tempted to leave the principles that have brought the club to this point.

The reigning European champions and world champions, who have a staggering 22-point lead on top of the Premier League as they get closer to the end of a painful three-decade wait for the title, are cocooned from the shot around their record-shattering season.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

That is why the players continue to claw for victories, although they can afford to lose games. And why the decision-makers have the clarity of thinking to know now is not the time not to make mistakes that endanger the danger of Liverpool.

There is an appreciation that there is a huge difference at the top versus catching up with trying to reach it, but there will be no significant change in the method that the club has restored as a domestic and continental powerhouse.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/21 January transfer power rankings

Getty

2/21 20. Chelsea

It was a bleak window for Frank Lampard, who repeatedly asked for reinforcements and yet no one saw them coming. Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens, Olivier Giroud will remain against his will, while Tariq Lamptey’s refusal to sign a new contract has only added salt to the wound.

EPA

3/21 19. Bournemouth

The cherries had to be careful, given their financial position and the threat of relegation. Sam Surridge has been recalled from his loan period with Swansea, while Josh King is closely associated with a move to the deadline of the day for Manchester United. If the attacker leaves anyway, it is hard to see Eddie Howe’s goal-shy side kick in the second half of the season.

Getty Images

4/21 18. Everton

Richarlison is not going anywhere. Not even for a £ 85m that doesn’t exist. Despite the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, there is little to report, except that Cenk Tosun is leaving on loan. The club still cannot manage to get Oumar Niasse out of the books.

Getty

5/21 17. Norwich

The side of Daniel Farke has signed the German travel companion Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim and Ondrej Duda from Hertha Berlin. With few resources to dive in, the Canary Islands have mainly retained their best players, but will that be enough to guarantee safety?

REUTERS

6/21 16. Crystal Palace

It is a window that can still turn in both directions. Roy Hodgson has repeatedly asked for new acquisitions, but has only seen Cenk Tosun on loan. Nathan Ferguson, a highly acclaimed youth international in England, will arrive today because the Jarrod Bowen club is missing out.

Getty Images

7/21 15. Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters arrived on loan from Spurs via a direct transfer when Cedric Soares came to Arsenal. Apart from that, however, there has been little activity on the south coast with the content of the owners after the recent revival of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Getty

8/21 14. Burnley

Burnley reminded Nahki Wells of his loan from QPR to sell the striker to Bristol City, with a highly regarded Josh Brownhill who joined Sean Dyche in a smart move for the club, who also managed to get rid of Danny Drinkwater’s wages To hit.

Getty

9/21 13. Watford

The need for panic at Watford is considerably mitigated by the impressive return of Nigel Pearson. Winger Igancio Pussetto has arrived for £ 7.2 million from sister club Udinese, while miraculous Brazilian striker Joao Pedro has finally joined the Hornets.

Getty Images

10/21 12. Manchester City

Tumbleweeds. As explicitly planned, Manchester City waits until the summer to regenerate their team. Mission accomplished.

Getty

11/21 11. Leicester

A window where the sole purpose was for Brendan Rodgers to hold onto their key players, and Leicester did exactly that, with both Ben Chilwell and Caglar Soyuncu remaining until at least the summer. They are also ready to finally finish their search for another center half, with Ryan Bennett from Wolves.

12/21 10. Arsenal

It was no secret that Arsenal had very little money to work with in this window and the astute loan contracts of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares, though unspectacular, will certainly provide much needed reinforcement for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

13/21 9. Tottenham

Christian Eriksen’s saga cast a cloud over Spurs’ January, but Daniel Levy will be happy to have received an allowance of £ 17 million from Inter Milan while he also ships Danny Rose on loan. The arrival of £ 25 million from Dutch international Steven Bergwijn has caused excitement, just like Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes. The search for a striker, however, has resulted in Jose Mourinho having a criminal shortage of firepower so far.

Getty

14/21 8. Aston Villa

Villa acted quickly to replace Jonathan Kodija with Mbwana Samatta, while the unlikely arrival of Pepe Reina from AC Milan could be a huge boost for the dressing room. The arrival of Danny Drinking Water leaves something to be desired.

Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

15/21 7. Wolves

Uncle Jorge Mendes has again done little miracles with the arrivals of Daniel Podence and Leonardo Campana, while Patrick Cutrone has been sent back to Italy.

Getty

16/21 6. Brighton

Aaron Mooy turned out to be one of the most valuable additions to the summer and Brighton has made the move of the 30-year-old permanent. Highly rated Chelsea-younger Tariq Lamptey will also participate in a coup for the side of Graham Potter.

17/21 5. Newcastle

It is again a typical hectic transfer window for Newcastle, despite speculation about the potential takeover of the club. Valentino Lazaro has arrived from Inter, Nabil Bentaleb brings a lot of promise despite previous discipline problems, while Danny Rose is a perfect replacement after the seasonal injury of Jetro Willems.

Newcastle United via Getty Image

18/21 4. Manchester United

It took more than six months, but Bruno Fernandes is finally a player of United. And despite all the furore, United ends the month with the player she always wanted. They also succeeded in recruiting a backup striker by taking on Odion Ighalo on loan.

Manchester United via Getty Imag

19/21 3. Liverpool

The side of Jurgen Klopp continued his impressive recruitment strategy by activating RB Salzburg’s Takumi Minamino clause of £ 7.25 million before the window was even officially opened. Now, amidst all the other pandemonium clubs, they happily remain 19 points free from their closest challengers.

Action

20/21 2. West Ham

A window of typical panic can somehow end impressively for West Ham. Jarrod Bowen is en route to London for medical treatment, while Tomas Soucek and Darren Randolph are both valuable recruits for the struggling side of David Moyes.

West Ham United FC via Getty Ima

21/21 1. Sheffield United

The Blades have broken their transfer record to bring in the coveted Norwegian international Sander Berge from Genk, while Panagiotis Retsos and Richairo Zivkovic will also join. The side of Chris Wilder has exceeded all expectations this season and now they are rewarded with substantial investments.

Getty Images

1/21 January transfer power rankings

Getty

2/21 20. Chelsea

It was a bleak window for Frank Lampard, who repeatedly asked for reinforcements and yet no one saw them coming. Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens, Olivier Giroud will remain against his will, while Tariq Lamptey’s refusal to sign a new contract has only added salt to the wound.

EPA

3/21 19. Bournemouth

The cherries had to be careful, given their financial position and the threat of relegation. Sam Surridge has been recalled from his loan period with Swansea, while Josh King is closely associated with a move to the deadline of the day for Manchester United. If the attacker leaves anyway, it is hard to see Eddie Howe’s goal-shy side kick in the second half of the season.

Getty Images

4/21 18. Everton

Richarlison is not going anywhere. Not even for a £ 85m that doesn’t exist. Despite the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, there is little to report, except that Cenk Tosun is leaving on loan. The club still cannot manage to get Oumar Niasse out of the books.

Getty

5/21 17. Norwich

The side of Daniel Farke has signed the German travel companion Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim and Ondrej Duda from Hertha Berlin. With few resources to dive in, the Canary Islands have mainly retained their best players, but will that be enough to guarantee safety?

REUTERS

6/21 16. Crystal Palace

It is a window that can still turn in both directions. Roy Hodgson has repeatedly asked for new acquisitions, but has only seen Cenk Tosun on loan. Nathan Ferguson, a highly acclaimed youth international in England, will arrive today because the Jarrod Bowen club is missing out.

Getty Images

7/21 15. Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters arrived on loan from Spurs via a direct transfer when Cedric Soares came to Arsenal. Apart from that, however, there has been little activity on the south coast with the content of the owners after the recent revival of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Getty

8/21 14. Burnley

Burnley reminded Nahki Wells of his loan from QPR to sell the striker to Bristol City, with a highly regarded Josh Brownhill who joined Sean Dyche in a smart move for the club, who also managed to get rid of Danny Drinkwater’s wages To hit.

Getty

9/21 13. Watford

The need for panic at Watford is considerably mitigated by the impressive return of Nigel Pearson. Winger Igancio Pussetto has arrived for £ 7.2 million from sister club Udinese, while miraculous Brazilian striker Joao Pedro has finally joined the Hornets.

Getty Images

10/21 12. Manchester City

Tumbleweeds. As explicitly planned, Manchester City waits until the summer to regenerate their team. Mission accomplished.

Getty

11/21 11. Leicester

A window where the sole purpose was for Brendan Rodgers to hold onto their key players, and Leicester did exactly that, with both Ben Chilwell and Caglar Soyuncu remaining until at least the summer. They are also ready to finally finish their search for another center half, with Ryan Bennett from Wolves.

12/21 10. Arsenal

It was no secret that Arsenal had very little money to work with in this window and the astute loan contracts of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares, though unspectacular, will certainly provide much needed reinforcement for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

13/21 9. Tottenham

Christian Eriksen’s saga cast a cloud over Spurs’ January, but Daniel Levy will be happy to have received an allowance of £ 17 million from Inter Milan while he also ships Danny Rose on loan. The arrival of £ 25 million from Dutch international Steven Bergwijn has caused excitement, just like Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes. The search for a striker, however, has resulted in Jose Mourinho having a criminal shortage of firepower so far.

Getty

14/21 8. Aston Villa

Villa acted quickly to replace Jonathan Kodija with Mbwana Samatta, while the unlikely arrival of Pepe Reina from AC Milan could be a huge boost for the dressing room. The arrival of Danny Drinking Water leaves something to be desired.

Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

15/21 7. Wolves

Uncle Jorge Mendes has again done little miracles with the arrivals of Daniel Podence and Leonardo Campana, while Patrick Cutrone has been sent back to Italy.

Getty

16/21 6. Brighton

Aaron Mooy turned out to be one of the most valuable additions to the summer and Brighton has made the move of the 30-year-old permanent. Highly rated Chelsea-younger Tariq Lamptey will also participate in a coup for the side of Graham Potter.

17/21 5. Newcastle

It is again a typical hectic transfer window for Newcastle, despite speculation about the potential takeover of the club. Valentino Lazaro has arrived from Inter, Nabil Bentaleb brings a lot of promise despite previous discipline problems, while Danny Rose is a perfect replacement after the seasonal injury of Jetro Willems.

Newcastle United via Getty Image

18/21 4. Manchester United

It took more than six months, but Bruno Fernandes is finally a player of United. And despite all the furore, United ends the month with the player she always wanted. They also succeeded in recruiting a backup striker by taking on Odion Ighalo on loan.

Manchester United via Getty Imag

19/21 3. Liverpool

The side of Jurgen Klopp continued his impressive recruitment strategy by activating RB Salzburg’s Takumi Minamino clause of £ 7.25 million before the window was even officially opened. Now, amidst all the other pandemonium clubs, they happily remain 19 points free from their closest challengers.

Action

20/21 2. West Ham

A window of typical panic can somehow end impressively for West Ham. Jarrod Bowen is en route to London for medical treatment, while Tomas Soucek and Darren Randolph are both valuable recruits for the struggling side of David Moyes.

West Ham United FC via Getty Ima

21/21 1. Sheffield United

The Blades have broken their transfer record to bring in the coveted Norwegian international Sander Berge from Genk, while Panagiotis Retsos and Richairo Zivkovic will also join. The side of Chris Wilder has exceeded all expectations this season and now they are rewarded with substantial investments.

Getty Images

Anfield is now a destination and it is a testament to Klopp’s tenure, the work of the recruitment team and the support of FSG that the most gifted talents of the game are not only firmly connected to Liverpool, but also talk enthusiastically about the Merseysiders.

That clearly entails expectations, many of them unrealistic.

So let’s get straight to the point: are the front runners interested in Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz? Of course they do that. It would be completely ridiculous if they didn’t do that.

This writer first reported on Liverpool’s exploration of the Paris Saint-Germain phenomenon in February 2016 when he had not yet signed any professional terms with Monaco, and at that time the file about him had been drafted about 16 months earlier.

view more

Liverpool would have recruited Sancho from Manchester City in the summer of 2017 if trade between the clubs was possible, while Havertz is a player that Klopp and Edwards could just as well have stylistically attached to each other given his demands.

However, interest is only the starting point and a small part of transfer thinking. The recruitment team and Klopp are great admirers of Heung-min Son and Marcus Rashford, as examples, but that interest is immaterial, since neither is available to them.

Plausibility and costs are therefore larger determining factors. Does Liverpool have the financial strength to secure these brilliant youngsters?

Yes, due to the surgical work that has been done in the market in recent years – a net release of around £ 74.5 million since Klopp’s appointment in 2015 – as well as the resources generated by field success and ballooning of commercial benefits.

Liverpool’s finances are in gross health (Getty)

However, the club knows that by being responsible, they have navigated to this position and will continue to do so. Things will be determined by what the team needs – the ultimate influence – instead of the crowds around high-profile players.

Take Havertz, which is priced from £ 80 million. That is considered by Liverpool to be almost twice its market value, so no attempt has been made to start a process to secure it. They like him, but not for that price. They like him, but they don’t need him – certainly not for that price.

Sancho and Mbappe are in the same group, albeit with higher valuations, and a huge transfer fee is accompanied by huge salaries that have a knock-on effect on the rest of the team.

Unless Liverpool loses one of their pedigree front three – a situation they don’t expect this summer without Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino expressing their intention to leave – there is no room for a blockbuster to attack the purchase.

The club has long admired Kylian Mbappé (Getty)

The other point that the players have to make with Liverpool is that anyone could propose the signing of the trio mentioned in this piece.

You don’t have to be an experienced sports director to conclude that Sancho, Mbappe and Havertz are the target to consider. And, as has been proven, Edwards and his recruitment team are not often armed with the information of their research group led by Ian Graham for the obvious choices.

They were tortured to argue for a £ 29 million deal for Firmino, insisted on pursuing ‘Chelsea flop’ Salah, found Andy Robertson to solve Liverpool’s long-standing left-back problem, criticized Sadio for signing Mane, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Gini Wijnaldum, and recently put out rivals by activating Takumi Minamino’s release clause before it was widely known.

The two duh! Edwards’ movements were to land Virgil van Dijk and Alisson – players who were seen as “transformers” and followed an all-in approach from the club.

view more

Liverpool believes there is no option on the market that fits in with the couple’s territory this summer given the shape of the team.

The club’s priority is to lock the world’s best center defender and goalkeeper for the long term because both want long-term contracts. Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have signed new deals in the last 13 months. Retaining an excellent rear guard and rewarding is not cheap.

There are legitimate calls to Liverpool to look for links behind coverage and they had viewed that last July. Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund was their target and he would have cost around £ 17 million, with a salary in the region of £ 60,000 a week.

The club decided it was not the best use of money, as Robertson would only come out of the starting XI due to injury, suspension or rest with James Milner and Gomez who could provide coverage while following the development of Yasser Larouci.

Andy Robertson waited patiently for his chance (Getty)

It is similar on the other flank where there is no desire to return an assistant sheriff who will reach £ 30m + with the rise of Neco Williams. Klopp believes that adding variety to his selection is more essential than largely dormant studies.

Liverpool evaluates this policy without waste, making them flexible enough to respond if a game changer needs to be engaged.

A re-visit of the 2017 Philippe Coutinho saga, fueled by PSG’s striking activation of Neymar’s release clause, helps them understand their position.

The Brazilian happily reported to Melwood for the preseason and talked about the new campaign with his vote not until July 21, when the first Barcelona bid for him was rejected.

Philippe Coutinho did not succeed in Barcelona (Getty)

Until Klopp spoke to Coutinho on the evening of that development at the Ritz-Carlton in West Kowloon, there was no sign that the playmaker wanted from Anfield. His excitement to leave afterwards was out of character and forced Liverpool to recalibrate their transfer plans so close to the start of the season.

Despite the fact that he settled the case fairly well to get a guaranteed £ 130 million for Coutinho, postponing his departure until January and reinvesting those funds in getting Van Dijk and Alisson, Liverpool are convinced that they now have more flexibility when maneuvering a similar situation.

This is due to the strength of the group, the money they can spend, the caliber of players they can attract, all while having the luxury of being patient and waiting for a window to get the right fit if needed .

Liverpool does not have to panic, not even in that scenario. The expectation is that they will only lose Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne as it is now, while some on the edge may want more minutes elsewhere.

Lallana is ready to leave the club (Getty)

As such, Liverpool is preparing for a relatively calm summer, unless there are significant problems (an injury to an important player, an important asset that needs to be addressed) that they want to solve.

Given that they do not require major surgery, it is a lot for the pacesetters of England to be tied to options that would cost around £ 80 million.

Who will replace these players in Liverpool’s best 11 at such a cost? One of the major strengths of the club’s transfer activities is their detailed character assessments.

Can a target tolerate months of patience while it gets a grip on Klopp’s requirements and controls standards on and off the field? See Robertson, and more relevant because it cost £ 43.7 million, it is good to remember that Fabinho did not make the match day 18 when he came to Liverpool.

view more

“It’s not about the first three months, but the first three years” is a chorus of recruitment personnel whose goal this summer is to stay ahead of the bend and “fix the roof while the sun shines.”

The six-time European champions want to prevent a reconstruction phase by aging the team together as was the case with Bayern Munich.

Succession planning is both internally – Williams, Harvey Elliot – and externally with Liverpool looking for players with high ceilings who would like to develop further.

They would be placed in the same category as that of Mane and Firmino – good on arrival, but can become certified superstars under certified custody. There is a notion that the figures for such talents are now closer to £ 50 million instead of £ 30 million, so Liverpool would not make a trivial investment.

Harvey Elliot is one for the future (Getty)

Liverpool will also appeal to their young players and lottery tickets in the coming two months. Is Curtis Jones ready to make the switch next season or would it be a greater advantage for him to get a full season of regular football elsewhere? What happens to Harry Wilson? Rhian Brewster? These decisions will inform their broader transfer picture.

As always, it is worth emphasizing that there is liquidity in market issues. When Liverpool outlined their plans for the summer of 2017, Klopp noted Julian Brandt as his primary forward goal at the turn of the year.

In the background, recruitment did due diligence for Salah, and in the course of the coming months the Egypt-international replaced the German as the club’s priority.

Brandt was concerned about his residency and earning regular starts, while Edwards believed that the Roma attacker would pose a greater threat and sharpen Liverpool’s transitions.

The manager finally agreed and Liverpool shifted accordingly. There are names linked to the club that are now on the agenda, but perhaps not in two months, while the opposite could also be true.

However, the certainty is that Liverpool is determined to stick to the principles that put them back on their top positions.

.